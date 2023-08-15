BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will consider a plethora of public hearings related to zoning and general plan changes, with four related to two mining projects.
The first project is for a gravel and sand operation for an approximately 80 acres of land west of the Section 18 Waste Water Treatment Plant, in a wash area at 2525 Rio Ranchero Blvd.
The only operations will be the removal of sand from the area, and there will be no processing materials on the property, applicant Dan Oehler said at the Aug. 3 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Two of the public hearings relate to this project: first, to amend the city's General Plan Land Use Plan to designate the property Light Industrial from Medium Density Residential.
If the amendment is approved, the following public hearing will be to change the zoning from public lands to industrial.
The second set of mining-related public hearings are also identical, but for a different property and operations near the Bullhead Parkway.
The 78-acre property found at 1805 Bullhead Parkway is just north of the existent Cemex concrete plant and the applicant is requesting the same almost exactly the same as for the other property: changing the general plan designation to light industrial and a subsequent zoning map change from public lands to industrial.
It would be used as an extension of existing mining operations in the area.
All four changes were unanimously recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 3.
Other items on the agenda
• Approval of a $1,019,197.43 purchase of 90 Apex portable radios for the Bullhead City Police Department.
• Approval of a $203,884.03 purchase to replace the city's 911 center dispatching control console.
• Approval of a code amendment adding multiple family residential districts to the city's accessory building and structures regulations. Currently, city ordinances only regulate single family districts.
• Approval of a zoning map change extension for a 52-acre property west of Highway 95 and north of Seventh Street for a mixed-use development. It id the second time the applicant has asked for an extension.
