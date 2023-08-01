BULLHEAD CITY — Progress on turning the Bullhead City Senior Campus into Bullhead City's second emergency shelter will likely be approved by City Council tonight.
An agreement with Mohave County to use $349,895 in American Rescue Plan Act monies to purchase a generator for the Senior Campus, plus the authorization to make said purchase, will be on the City Council meeting agenda.
"I wanted to make sure all of the ARPA money I was granted to give in my district was used for the best uses for the public and the people," Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius said at the July 18 City Council meeting, in reference to the grant.
The emergency shelter would be able to operate in the case of power outages — such as those experienced last year on Labor Day weekend, which left over 36,000 without power.
During the July 18 City Council meeting, wherein council approved the construction contract for the new Senior Campus, Angius said a generator wasn't originally in the plans until she reached out to the city.
"After that big storm that we had and we saw some holes in our emergency management, I came up to see (Mayor) Steve D'Amico and (City Manager) Toby Cotter," Angius said. "...When they said, 'We didn't budget a generator for the new senior center,' I was like, 'Let's do it.'"
Currently, the city has one community emergency shelter with a generator at Sunrise Elementary School, which was put in place in 2010. The only time it has been used was during the 2022 Labor Day weekend power outage.
The new Senior Campus plans were scaled up from 5,000 square feet to 9,000 square feet to accommodate the generator. The Senior Center is currently at 2275 Trane Road.
"This will be a another great centrally located area for a cooling station," D'Amico said.
Other business on the agenda
• Approval (once again) of a Community Development Block Grant application to benefit Food for Families Food Bank. The item has previously come before council; however, failure to publish written notice about the public hearing means the item has come back to council.
• Approval two contracts for street maintenance projects: a $115,940.80 contract with with S&S Concrete and Materials LLC., of Bullhead City, for Type II Slurry Seal Sand and a $965,498.04 contract with Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions, Inc., of Las Vegas, for PMCQS-lh Asphalt Emulsion.
• Approve a $182,000 agreement with Premier Backhoe, Inc., for water and wastewater on-call repair assistance.
• Approve a Memorandum of Understanding amendment to provide $50,000 to the Girls’ Club of the Colorado River.
• Approve the addition of two handball/racquetball courts and an ADA compliant playground at Rotary Park.
• Approve a code amendment to noise/nuisance code to modify the elements of unreasonableness for concrete construction conducted during the summer.
A work session will be also be held before the regular meeting to discuss security cameras in the parks and the future development of storage units.
The work session will be held at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 1255 Marina Blvd.
