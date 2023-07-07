Water Tap - Conceptual Art

Bullhead City's water could get a major upgrade if the city were to receive a $300 million grant.

 Dk McDonald/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — It’s a common complaint: The water in Bullhead City tastes terrible. Now, the city thinks it has the solution — a multimillion-dollar solution. 

The Bullhead City Council approved on Wednesday night a $300 million grant application for two new surface water treatment plant facilities aimed at addressing the city’s infamous hard water. 

