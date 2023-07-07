BULLHEAD CITY —It’sa common complaint: The water in Bullhead City tastes terrible. Now, the city thinks it has the solution — a multimillion-dollarsolution.
TheBullhead CityCouncil approved on Wednesday night a $300 million grant application for two new surface water treatment plant facilities aimed at addressing the city’s infamous hard water.
“This is probably the largest grant item that’s ever been on a city council agenda,” said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Whilenot unsafeto drink, Bullhead City’s tap water usually tastes (and sometimes smells) bad due to the high concentration of minerals and othertotaldissolved solidswhich the current treatment facilitiesdon’tfilter out.
The new facilities would be designed for this extrafiltration, eliminating the need for water softeners.
According to Clark, about 40 million pounds of salt would be taken out of the Colorado River if water softeners were eliminated, which in turn would benefit local wildlife and communities downstream.
“This doesn’t happen overnight. It won’t be the second we turn on these plants,” Utilities Director Mark Clark said. “It will take time for thatwe’reproducing to scour the pipes in our system and get those excess minerals out of the system. Butwe’llget there eventually.”
The plantswould also allow the city to create redundancies in its water utilities system andimprove energy efficiency byno longer using its smallerand subparwells. Clark said the city would use solar power as much as possible in the project.
One plant would be placed at the north end of town while the other would be on the southern end of town, both 20-acre lots.
The scale of the plants, in addition to ancillary needs, is estimated to cost well over $200 million.
However, Cotter and Clark believe most of the costs can be acquired through theLower Colorado River Basin Conservation and Efficiency Program, though both recognized the citywon’treceive something for nothing.
“This is a big ask.We’reasking the Bureau of Reclamation to give us a lot of money to do this for the community, andthey’regoing to be looking for something in return,” Clark said.
What the federal government could be lookingatis the city’s own water.
In a City Council meeting earlier inJune, Cotter promised the council that “not a drop” of extra reclaimed water generated by improvements to the Section 10 Water Treatment Plant will enter the Colorado River unlessthe city was compensated for it.
Clarkand Cotterspeculated3,000- to 4,000-acre feet of water currentlyisn’tbeing used; between the unused water and the reused water, the city has around 6,000- to 8,000-acre feet for negotiation.
“We still have … millions of dollars of acre feet of water, sitting unused. What wedon’tuse every year by law goes to (Central Arizona Project), to Phoenix, no matter what,” Cotter said.
Limiting the amount of water available to the city, of course, means the city’s potential growth will be stunted.
Cotter said instead of the current estimated maximumpopulation of 120,000, Bullhead City wouldprobably belooking ata90,000 to 100,000 maximum population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Bullhead City currently sits just underan estimated43,000 in population.
Clark said the cityhasbeenagoodstewardof local water, citing the city’s 14% population growth and 1% water use reduction over the last 17 years, which also works in the grantapplication’sfavor.
“When wetook over EPCOR, we were already looking to the future, hoping that in 30 years, when we pay off our loan, we could start putting money in towards water filtration,” Mayor Steve D’Amico said. “... Who would have thought we’d have theopportunityto do this right away?”
Residents on Bermuda Water utilities would not benefit from either surface water treatment plant.
Other council business
• Approved the $665,694 settlement of a condemnation lawsuit for a 4.7 property related to the extension of the Bullhead Parkway to the new Colorado River bridge.
• Approved a $208,277.44 agreement with Selberg and Associates, Inc., of Lake Havasu City, for professional engineering services related to a new Bullhead City Transit Facility, to be built near the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division building.
• Approved a $127,000 agreement with Catholic Charities Community Services to support the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help and Hope. Of the monies, $12,000 will go towards providing meals, $75,000 towards administration and staffing costs and $40,000 for other operational costs.
• Appointed Cindy Frizelle to the Bullhead Area Transit System Commission.
• Approved a $60,000 contract with Sunbelt Engineering and Testing, LLP, of Fort Mohave for professional general materials testing services.
