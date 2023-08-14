BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City officials will take the next step in the Senior Campus expansion project today with a public groundbreaking ceremony at the facility at 2275 Trane Road.
The event, which will include speeches from a few dignitaries and the ceremonial turning of ground, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. It marks the beginning of the construction phase of the $3.6 million project that will add 9,000 square feet of space to the current Senior Nutrition Center building, including 7,700 square feet of indoor activity and meeting space and 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor patio space.
"After more than a year of planning, we're incredibly excited to see this project breaking ground," said Bullhead City Human Services Director Jeff Tipton. "It's going to make a great difference for our seniors and our community."
The space will allow for more activities — several current programs compete for space and must be scheduled accordingly.
"With the added 7,700 square feet of indoor expansion, we will be able to not only expand our indoor activities but allow for individual space for activities that require a little more peace and quiet," said Kim Cool, senior services program manager for the city. "The current nutrition center serves both as the nutrition and and activities center. This can be challenging for some of our seniors."
Construction will be completed by T.R. Orr, Inc., of Kingman with a completion date expected within the next year. The expansion is being funded through more than $1 million in grant funding, a little more than $2 million from the city's general fund and $202,000 from the city's general contingency fund.
It also includes $350,000 of Mohave County's American Rescue Plan Act funds for District 2, recommended by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius.
"I would like to thank our Mohave County supervisor, Hildy Angius, for the generous donation of $350,000 to fund the generator for this project to ensure power if there is an outage," Bullhead City Public Works Director Angie Johnson said.
The generator won't be installed until the construction is completed.
"The lead time for a generator is 13 months," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.