0814.bullhead city logo

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City officials will take the next step in the Senior Campus expansion project today with a public groundbreaking ceremony at the facility at 2275 Trane Road.

The event, which will include speeches from a few dignitaries and the ceremonial turning of ground, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. It marks the beginning of the construction phase of the $3.6 million project that will add 9,000 square feet of space to the current Senior Nutrition Center building, including 7,700 square feet of indoor activity and meeting space and 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor patio space.

