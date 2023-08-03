BULLHEAD CITY — The public is invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Bullhead Belle.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., Friday at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95.
Bullhead Belle, a 65-foot mock paddle wheel boat, has been repurposed to operate as a riverside concession facility. Formerly known as The Celebration, the Bullhead Belle takes advantage of its new location on land to expand its serving capacity to a two-tiered patio overlooking the Colorado River in Bullhead City's scenic Community Park.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony and order from the unique menu of salads, wraps, pizzas, novelty items, desserts and beverages.
Everyone is invited to take in the view of the Colorado River from the spacious outdoor patios and relaxed quiet upper deck or dine in the air-conditioned comfort of the 900-square-foot main cabin. The Belle boasts a seating capacity of over 200 patrons spread across the 4,100 square foot lower patio, the 4,000 square foot upper patio, and the 900 square foot upper deck.
Bullhead Belle is the city’s newest improvement to Bullhead Community Park. The new amenity will allow beach and parkgoers to order ready-to-eat meals made to order right on the water.
“The convenience and comfort of the Belle allow patrons to experience delicious, high-quality meals on any day in the park, without the hassle of towing in barbeque supplies and preparing it themselves,” said Bullhead City Marketplace Manager Canden Stanley. “We’re providing a new luxury experience you can’t find anywhere else on the river.”
Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said, “We’ve combined a popular mile of scenic public beachfront with a new dining and recreation amenity. And we’ve preserved an important piece of Bullhead City’s history in the process. The Belle will always remain open and accessible to all members of the public.”
The Belle’s history in Bullhead City dates back to its former life as The Celebration when it set sail on its maiden voyage in 1997. Between its maiden voyage and eventual retirement in December of 2022, The Celebration carried nearly 1,000,000 passengers up and down the Colorado River as a touring restaurant and special event venue. Upon its retirement, The Celebration was donated to the City of Bullhead City by Brea and Trevor Chiodini of Laughlin River Tours to preserve and continue its legacy of service. The Bullhead Belle begins its new life this Friday.
“The spirit of ‘Celebration’ will live on in Bullhead City,” said Stanley. “The Belle will continue to be the vibrant community gathering space it always has been.”
“Community Park is the home of the Colorado River Historical Society Museum, the Little Red School House, and the Moss Mine headframe, making it the perfect park for an addition with such historical significance as the Belle,” said Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico. “Between the Belle, the recently added Family Fun Zone and splash pad, the mile of beachfront, and our ongoing master plan process, we’re building Community Park into a premiere community amenity.”
Like the park and its amenities, Bullhead Belle will be open 365 days a year, regardless of holidays. The Bullhead Belle’s operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Parking at the Bullhead Belle can be found by entering the park through the main gate at Laughlin Ranch Blvd. Bullhead City residents with photo ID may park free of charge.
