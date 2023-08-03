Bullhead Belle.png

City of Bullhead City invites the public to the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for the Bullhead Belle at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95. The Bullhead Belle, a 65-foot mock paddle wheel boat, has been repurposed to operate as a stationary riverside concession facility.

 City of Bullhead City

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., Friday at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95.

