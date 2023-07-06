BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City staff will create a resolution of consent for the intention of assuming jurisdiction over Arizona Route 95 within city limits.

The Bullhead City Council on Wednesday held a workshop to consider a request to assume control over Highway 95 from the Arizona Department of Transportation, a move that would give the city the final say in many matters dealing with the thoroughfare from the highway's start at the Laughlin Bridge to the southern city boundary at Sterling Road. SR-95 in Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and south of Interstate 40 into Lake Havasu City would remain under ADOT jurisdiction.

