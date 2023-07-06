BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City staff will create a resolution of consent for the intention of assuming jurisdiction over Arizona Route 95 within city limits.
The Bullhead City Council on Wednesday held a workshop to consider a request to assume control over Highway 95 from the Arizona Department of Transportation, a move that would give the city the final say in many matters dealing with the thoroughfare from the highway's start at the Laughlin Bridge to the southern city boundary at Sterling Road. SR-95 in Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and south of Interstate 40 into Lake Havasu City would remain under ADOT jurisdiction.
"The success of Highway 95 really is the success of the city," City Manager Toby Cotter said after guiding council members through a presentation heavy on the benefits of wresting jurisdiction from ADOT. "Having it in our control would make a difference."
"Local control means a lot," Councilmember Rod Head said. Head recalled having a few discussions with ADOT officials while he was chief of police for the city. The city, he said, requested permission or made suggestions for several relatively minor changes to traffic flow "and ADOT just flat said no."
"I think us having control of what's going on in our city is good for us," Head said, a sentiment shared by others on the dais.
"I'm definitely a guy who likes local control where there is minimal risk," Councilmember Rich Lettman said before asking Cotter about some of the risk, such as liability and maintenance costs.
SR-95 will be undergoing major reconstruction in upcoming months — from Courtwright Road in Mohave Valley to its northern terminus at the Laughlin Bridge — and that project already has been awarded and will continue, regardless of the eventual decisions over jurisdiction. Beyond that, Cotter said, the city will have to plan for maintenance — and funding for it — and still will rely heavily on the same state legislature that currently funds ADOT's budget.
Another $8 million is in the 2023-24 ADOT budget for installation of dedicated right-turn lanes at several intersections on SR-95; Cotter said he was confident that money would remain available for that purpose.
Public Works Director Angie Johnson said SR-95 maintenance shouldn't require any additional machinery.
"We already have all the equipment out there," Johnson said. "We already use it every day on Highway 95."
That, Cotter said, is one reason the city is seeking total jurisdiction over the roadway that serves as the major road into and out of town. He said the city already is performing much of the maintenance such as slurry sealing, filling cracks and potholes and rebuilding intersections because it often takes ADOT too long to address those needs.
"I don't want to bad-mouth ADOT," Cotter insisted. "That's not the point."
He nonetheless proceeded to list a few perceived shortfalls, including a damaged bridge guardrail that has remained unrepaired for more than a year, the lack of grates on several culverts running under the highway that would prevent makeshift homeless encampments and some less-than-ideal traffic features that have made it difficult for some businesses to operate while frustrating motorists.
In fairness to the state highway department, Cotter said, "They've got duties and obligations across the state." But, he added, that sometimes comes at an expense — at least in terms of prioritization — to Bullhead City.
Transferring SR-95 from ADOT to the city would give local government more say in local matters.
"This is a starting point but we have to start somewhere," Cotter said.
"There really are no negatives to this," Mayor Steve D'Amico said.
After fielding questions, primarily from Councilmember Dan Alfonzo, Cotter concluded by seeking guidance "to continue in this process moving forward."
Upon consensus, he said, city staff will develop a formal resolution to present to ADOT for its consideration.
"That can start the process," Cotter said, adding that it could take months for ADOT to issue a formal answer and for the state agency and city to work out the minutiae.
He said he hoped to have a draft resolution ready for council to consider at its July 18 meeting.
If the city does take over operation of the highway, Cotter said operational changes — anything affecting traffic flow, addition of lanes and even changes in existing speed limits — likely would go through the council for consideration.
