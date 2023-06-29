BULLHEAD CITY — Utilities restored water service for approximately 510 customers in the Buena Vista neighborhood after a series of water breaks caused prolonged disruptions.

Customers can expect water pressure to return slowly after service has been restored while pressure builds in the system, said Mackenzie Covert, City of Bullhead City spokesman.

