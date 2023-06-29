BULLHEAD CITY — Utilities restored water service for approximately 510 customers in the Buena Vista neighborhood after a series of water breaks caused prolonged disruptions.
Customers can expect water pressure to return slowly after service has been restored while pressure builds in the system, said Mackenzie Covert, City of Bullhead City spokesman.
Utilities began responding to a report of a water leak on Rio Vista Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, he said. Crews began shutting down the water system in the immediate area at approximately 8:30 p.m. after waiting for other utilities to be staked and allowing time to pass to reduce disruptions for affected customers.
As crews began shutting down the system, multiple broken valves were found which expanded the area of the outage to the 16-2 well site on Arriba Drive. Utilities staff completed the initial water main repair by 3 a.m., Wednesday, restoring service to affected customers.
Shortly after, Utilities shut down service in the area to address multiple water main breaks on Talc Circle, Arcadia Boulevard north of Ramar Road, and Talc Way, Covert said.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., Utilities discovered a valve at the 16-2 tank site was leaking, and the valves within the 16-2 site needed to be shut down.
The city posted a notice of the broken valve on social media about 6:24 a.m.
Resident posted on social media beginning about 9:20 a.m. of outages north of Ramar Road in the Arcadia area, in the area of Ramar Road and Goldrush Road, with other parts of Buena Vista also reporting outages.
The repair on Arcadia Boulevard was completed at approximately 10:30 a.m. and the valve installation at the 16-2 well site was completed shortly after, Covert said.
