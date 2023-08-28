BULLHEAD CITY — Staff and contractors will be working on the following projects throughout our city during the week of Aug. 28:
Public Works staff will be busy sweeping streets and patching asphalt as needed throughout the city in preparation for the coming slurry season.
T.R. Orr Inc. will continue working to expand the Bullhead Senior Campus Building. The new senior campus expansion will add 9,000 square feet of space to the building, including 7,700 square footage of indoor activity and meeting space and 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor patio space. Construction is expected to wrap up around August of 2024.
A contractor will continue rehabilitating the 16-2 wastewater lift station on Clubhouse Drive west of Highway 95. The project involves installing paneling made of Predl material to protect the well from corrosion. Upon completing the project at 16-2, the city will begin the same work at the 18-2 lift station with the expectation that the project will be completed in the Fall of 2023.
The city reminds the public to only flush human waste, toilet paper, and grey water down the drain. All other waste products should be disposed of through other means to avoid damage to the city’s infrastructure.
Please use caution while traveling through City work zones. Obey posted signage and traffic control devices.
The public is encouraged to use the Bullhead City Direct app, available for Android and IOS devices, to report issues around the city directly to the city staff who resolve them. Visit bullheadcity.com/BullheadCityDirect for more information.
Questions about ongoing projects throughout the city can be directed to Mackenzie Covert, public information officer, at mcovert@bullheadcityaz.gov or 928-763-0182.
