BULLHEAD CITY — Staff and contractors will be working on the following projects throughout our city during the week of Sept. 18:
Public Works staff will be crack-sealing city streets in the Fox Creek neighborhood as a part of the City Street Maintenance Program. More information about the program can be found at bullheadcity.com/csmp.
T.R. Orr Inc. will continue working to expand the Bullhead Senior Campus Building. The new senior campus expansion will add 9,000 square feet of space to the building, including 7,700 square footage of indoor activity and meeting space and 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor patio space. Construction is expected to wrap up around August of 2024.
A contractor will continue rehabilitating the 16-2 wastewater lift station on Clubhouse Drive west of Highway 95. The project involves installing paneling made of Predl material to protect the well from corrosion. Clubhouse Drive will be closed from Terrace Drive to Riverfront Drive beginning Monday, Sept. 18. The road closure is expected to last two weeks.
A contractor working on behalf of ADOT will mobilize to begin the project to repave Highway 68 between the Laughlin Bridge in Bullhead City and Highway 93. Motorists may notice message boards and traffic control devices in preparation for the upcoming work.
Parks Maintenance staff will begin the process of reseeding the sports fields in Bullhead City parks. The process involves first pushing the summer Bermuda grass into dormancy before spreading the seeds for winter grass. The fields will turn yellow and brown as a part of the process, followed by green winter grass sprouting shortly after.
The city reminds the public to only flush human waste, toilet paper, and grey water down the drain. All other waste products should be disposed of through other means to avoid damage to the city’s infrastructure.
Please use caution while traveling through city work zones. Obey posted signage and traffic control devices.
The public is encouraged to use the Bullhead City Direct app, available for Android and IOS devices, to report issues around the city directly to the city staff who resolve them. Visit bullheadcity.com/BullheadCityDirect for more information.
Questions about ongoing projects throughout the city can be directed to Mackenzie Covert, public information officer, at mcovert@bullheadcityaz.gov or 928-763-0182.
