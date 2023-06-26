BULLHEAD CITY — Staff and contractors will be working on the following projects throughout the city during the week:
City staff will be sweeping streets as needed throughout the city.
McCormick Construction, under contract with City of Bullhead City, will finalize the reconstruction of Marina Boulevard, Camino del Rio, Lakeside Drive and Alona’s Way. The intersection of Marina Boulevard and Lakeside Drive will be closed until the afternoon of Friday, June 30, while crews mill and repave the intersection. In addition, crews will be adjusting manholes along the roadways throughout the project and applying striping where needed.
Public Works staff will continue working to convert the Bullhead Belle into a riverside concession stand and event gathering location. The city anticipates opening the Bullhead Belle in July.
A contractor will continue rehabilitating the 16-2 wastewater lift station located on Clubhouse Drive west of Highway 95. The project involves installing paneling made of Predl material to protect the well from corrosion. The city anticipates the completion of the 16-2 lift station rehabilitation project in late July. Upon the completion of the project at 16-2, the city will begin the same work at the 18-2 lift station with the expectation that the project will be completed later this year.
City crews will continue rehabilitating manholes around the city, primarily along the east side of Highway 95 in the River District. The rehabilitation project is repairing and upgrading 40 manholes throughout the city that have experienced significant corrosion. The new manholes are guaranteed by the manufacturer to last 50 years. The city has rehabilitated 22 manholes since the start of the project.
The city reminds the public to flush only human waste, toilet paper, and grey water down the drain. All other waste products should be disposed of through other means to avoid damage to the city’s infrastructure.
Use caution while traveling through city work zones. Obey posted signage and traffic control devices.
Questions about ongoing projects throughout the city can be directed to Mackenzie Covert, public information officer, at mcovert@bullheadcityaz.gov or by calling 928-763-0182.
