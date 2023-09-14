Collins posts another strong round for Thunderbirds By Matt Rothman The Daily News Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Sep 14, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grant Collins tees off during his round earlier this season at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN — Grant Collins continues his strong season for the Mohave High School boys golf team with a 41 on Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. Facing off against Kingman and Bradshaw Mountain, Collins finished fifth overall and was one shot off his season-best 40 in his opening round of the season.Branden Collins finished second on the team with a 48, while Noah Betts also competed for the Thunderbirds"The boys are getting better and better every match," head coach Mike Giannamore said. "They’re one hole from having great matches. I am very proud of them."Next, Mohave will face Mingus Union and Bradshaw at Prescott Country Club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Follow Matthew Rothman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Kelly co-sponsors bill to ban Congressional stock trading House fire sends one to hospital RVHS grad named UNR Student Success director Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.