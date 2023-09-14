9-13 Grant Collins.jpg

Grant Collins tees off during his round earlier this season at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman.

KINGMAN — Grant Collins continues his strong season for the Mohave High School boys golf team with a 41 on Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. 

Facing off against Kingman and Bradshaw Mountain, Collins finished fifth overall and was one shot off his season-best 40 in his opening round of the season.

