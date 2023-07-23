BULLHEAD CITY — From Chamber Maids to Colorado River Women’s Council, the local organization that began with a group of business men's wives pitching in to help with Chamber of Commerce functions in the early 1960s, has grown into a multifaceted community-service and leadership-training organization dedicated to supporting women, children, families, students and the community at large.
CRWC celebrated its 60th anniversary at a special joint mixer of the Bullhead Area and Laughlin Chambers of Commerce at Mohave Community College on Thursday.
It’s been six decades since that collection of local women — mainly wives of business owners and Chamber of Commerce movers and shakers — decided to form an official ladies’ auxiliary group to be of service to the growing region.
Then called the Bullhead City-Davis Dam-Mohave Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce functioned similarly to most civic organizations in the 1960s: as a fraternal organization governed by a board of directors comprised exclusively of men. For the first few years, the Bullhead City Chamber Maids group was affiliated with the National Chamber of Commerce’s program of the same name, but because the national organization limited membership to 23 ladies, the local group struck out on its own, creating its own bylaws and expanding membership in the late 1960s.
“In the mid-1960s, the wives of the members of the Bullhead Chamber decided to form their own group under the umbrella of the Bullhead Chamber,” said CRWC President Jennifer Ronan. “In the mid-1990s, the 'Chamber Maids’ name was changed to the Colorado River Women’s Council. It continued to be an arm of the Chamber until 2018 when they created their own nonprofit organization as a 501(c)3.”
In addition to providing support for Chamber functions — which included proudly and masterfully performing traditional “women’s work” roles of decorating, cooking and serving meals, and organizing bake sales, craft fairs and fashion shows — the group began working on a number of larger community events, programs and fundraisers aimed at making the Colorado River Valley a better place to live.
“Our mission is to provide a community leadership role through business, education, networking and service,” Ronan explained. “CRWC sponsors fundraising events such as the annual Western Auction, Boom Box holiday parade, and corporate sponsorships are critical to us. Funds raised by these events and sponsorships are returned to the community through our grants, scholarships and leadership program, along with many other community causes. Every dime we raise goes back into the community. We are bridge-to-bridge — this is our community, and we support all of it.”
The organization provides opportunities for women to participate in a meaningful way, Ronan explained.
“We promote civic and community projects, promote youth involvement and recognition, and provide a forum for education, leadership, networking and communications in our community. Although our name says ‘Women’s Council,’ our membership is free and open to anyone who is at least 18 years or older.”
Over the years, the organization has participated in a wide variety of projects but dedicates the majority of its resources to five main programs: Colorado River Leadership Program; Women Helping Women; POKE, which stands for Protect Our Kids’ Environment; GATE, or Grant Assistance for Teachers and Educators; and a scholarship program.
“The mission of the Colorado River Leadership Program is to promote community leadership by developing knowledgeable, skilled leaders who are committed to building bridges of understanding across diverse segments of our community,” Ronan explained.
The nine-month program consists of an integrated series of sessions — one each month — designed to build leadership skills and awareness of issues affecting the region. This year’s program begins in September and applications are available at https://coloradoriverwomenscouncil.info/leadership.
Volunteers provide a day of pampering and self-esteem building for female residents of domestic violence shelters through the Women Helping Women program.
“Women receive clothing, makeovers, help in writing a resume, interviewing tips, and motivation from our members to assist them in re-entering the workforce," Ronan said. "This successful program has nurtured positive results in many hopeless women’s lives.”
The Protecting Our Kids Environment program — known as POKE — is aimed at promoting safety for school-aged children.
“By meeting with each elementary school to understand their safety supply needs, we could offer the needed and unbudgeted supplies to enable schools to be better prepared for any disaster, natural or otherwise,” Ronan explained. “We were able to donate first-aid kits with over 350 items in each kit to several classrooms in our elementary school district thanks to a $3,000 sponsorship from Anderson Ford.”
During the pandemic, the POKE program provided 2,000 masks to Bennett Elementary School in Laughlin.
“They couldn’t get on the bus without a mask and some kids couldn’t afford them,” Ronan said. ”We had to step up and do something.”
Grant Assistance for Teachers and Educators — known as GATE — was developed to provide supplies and classroom materials. This year, the GATE program has provided sports equipment and art supplies for elective classes at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, a computer for the STEM class to use drones and 3-D printers at Mohave Valley Junior High School, maps and compasses for the fire science class at River Valley High School, and handwriting white boards, markers and erasers for Fort Mojave Elementary School.
Helping pay for college is the goal of the CRWC Scholarship program. Several $1,000 scholarships are awarded each year to help students pay for college or vocational education programs. Ronan noted that funding is available to continuing students as well as those who just finished high school.
“This is not just for high school students," Ronan said. "If there’s someone who needs to finish the last credits for a degree, we want to help.”
The application is extensive and includes an essay requirement. Applications are due by August 21 and can be found at coloradoriverwomenscouncil.info/scholarships.
CRWC is seeking sponsors for two new programs: The Golden Rule Committee and the AdultTeen program. The group also needs sponsorship support for its annual holiday party that provides Christmas gifts for children of needy families.
“On Sept. 2, 2022, the Mayor and City Council unanimously proclaimed Bullhead City as a Golden Rule City, urging all its citizens, businesses, public and private agencies, religious and educational institutions to operate under the principles of kindness, empathy, equality, respect, justice and civility,” Ronan said. “Naming ourselves as a principle-based community is essential, but not enough. Our Golden Rule Committee is a place to further projects that translate those noble words into action.”
Workers are urged to make note of instances when employees are “caught being kind” and reward them with drawing tickets; CRWC will provide prizes to be awarded in a drawing at a celebration at the end of the month.
The final new program, AdultTeen, teaches teens the life skills necessary to become successful adults. Hands-on training in four important areas includes cooking, nutrition, food preparation and meal planning, money and finance, interview preparation, and domestic skills and resource guidance.
“We’re teaching them simple things that a lot of us take for granted as adults,” such as how to plan meals, shop for ingredients, and prepare nutritious food, and how to write a resume, fill out a job application, and prepare and dress appropriately for an interview," Ronan said.
For more information on programs and sponsorship opportunities, contact Ronan at (928) 583-2397 or email president@coloradoriverwomenscouncil.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.