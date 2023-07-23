BULLHEAD CITY — From Chamber Maids to Colorado River Women’s Council, the local organization that began with a group of business men's wives pitching in to help with Chamber of Commerce functions in the early 1960s, has grown into a multifaceted community-service and leadership-training organization dedicated to supporting women, children, families, students and the community at large.

CRWC celebrated its 60th anniversary at a special joint mixer of the Bullhead Area and Laughlin Chambers of Commerce at Mohave Community College on Thursday.

