Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge

An overlook at the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge provides a good look at the scenery.

 Courtesy of the Audubon Society

PARKER — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has published its new compatibility determinations for activities at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge and will be accepting comments on various proposals through Aug. 10.

The list of compatibility determinations is available for review on the refuge website, www.fws.gov.refuge/bill-williams-river, as at the refuge visitor center in Parker. Comments may be submitted by email to R2_plancomments@FWS.gov.

