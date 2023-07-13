PARKER — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has published its new compatibility determinations for activities at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge and will be accepting comments on various proposals through Aug. 10.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service periodically updates programs and activities at national wildlife refuges to better serve the public while continuing the overall mission of conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife, plants and their habitat. The new compatibility determinations concern proposed refuge land use for wildlife observation and photography, fishing, boating, research, environmental education and interpretation, picnicking, bicycling and rights of way.
Most of those programs and activities already exist in some form within the refuge.
What is now the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge was established as part of the Havasu Lake National Wildlife Refuge in 1941. Additional lands was acquired through purchase in 1977 and the existing refuge boundaries were established following the withdrawal of public land in 1981 under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation act. In 1993, 6,100 acres of the Havasu Lake National Wildlife Refuge were designated as the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge because of its uniqueness and diversity of habitat south of Lake Havasu. That designation established the BWRNWR as a separate management area from the renamed 37,000-acre Havasu National Wildlife Refuge north of Lake Havasu.
