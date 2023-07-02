BULLHEAD CITY — Youth oriented organizations have the opportunity to apply for a program or project grant through Bullhead City Community Advisory Board.
Applications for the up to $1,200 grant are available by email at jroorda@courts.az.gov. Completed grant applications are due no later than 5 p.m., Sept. 29.
"We created this grant application process for organizations or agencies in Bullhead city, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Topock that do youth-minded projects," said Wendy Gustafson, BHC CAB co-chair. "We're inviting schools, organizations and agencies to apply for grant funding for a program or project that addresses local youth's needs."
The project or program can be for an extracurricular activity or a desire for specific items needed for a project, club, or event that still needs funds, she said.
"The $1,200 grant doesn't have to be all awarded to just one group," Gustafson said. "We can supplement parts of different projects that people are doing."
Mohave County established three Community Advisory Boards, in which volunteer members, appointed by the presiding Juvenile Court judge, serve as advocates for juvenile courts. Each CAB represents one of the county's main population centers, Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City.
Their mission is to find innovative and effective approaches to bridging court and community.
"Research shows that youth being involved in pro-social activity acts as a protective factor to preventing their involvement in unhealthy behaviors or involvement in criminal behaviors," said Josh Frisby, Mohave County Director of Juvenile Court Services. "We wanted to be able to support those organizations that are providing those programs to youth as a protective factor."
Last year, the BHC CAB awarded funding to River Valley High School law and public safety program to purchase a Fatal Vision Roadster, a commercial-grade pedal kart which safely simulates driving while impaired, and Fatal Vision goggles, which simulate the effects of being impaired by alcohol, marijuana or drowsiness.
"We also awarded a grant to Mohave High School for the purchase of automatic knitting machines life skills class students use to create hats and and sweaters for children, the homeless and others," Gustafson said. "We've awarded a GaGa ball court for Mohave Valley Community Park."
GaGa ball — sometimes known as octo-ball or panda ball — is a variation of dodgeball.
Each board consists of four volunteer members of the public, the local Juvenile Court judge, a local probation supervisor and the Juvenile Court Services director, as well as a youth member who is either a junior or a senior in high school.
"Each CAB gets their own grant money to distribute," Gustafson said. "Each board has their own process and then give out their own awards. Last year, Lake Havasu City partnered with a toy drive and Kingman worked with a school in Hackberry with a culinary program."
The CAB program is also a way for Juvenile Court services to be involved on the front end, Frisby said.
"It's where we're helping to provide services for youth that may not even be in the juvenile court system," he said. "It's done with the hope that the more kids that are involved in these activities or the more activities there are that are available for our youth, maybe some of those kids will never become involved in the court system ever."
