Longtime Bullhead City resident Kristi Foutz picked trash and debris from the rocks near the Bullhead Belle Thursday morning during Parks & Recreation Beach Clean Up and Community BBQ at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95.
From left, Kristi Foutz, Denice Drake and Debi Hawkins picked trash and debris from the rocks near the Bullhead Belle Thursday morning during Parks & Recreation Beach Clean Up and Community BBQ at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95.
Former Parks and Recreation Commission member Keven Hippensteel participated in Thursday's Beach Clean Up and Community BBQ at Community Park, pulling an untold number of bottlecaps off the sand.
DK McDonald
DK McDonald
BULLHEAD CITY — "I like cleaning up the desert, especially along the shoreline," said Kristi Foutz. "I'm up early anyway, and it's the best time to be outside, especially in the summer."
Foutz, along with about a dozen other volunteers, made an early start at Thursday's Beach Clean Up and Community BBQ at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95.
Hosted by Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Division, the event offered area residents the opportunity to give back to the community, said Kenne Probst, recreation supervisor.
"It's a way to bring us together," he said. "The river is the reason most of us live here. It's a nice way to keep our beaches clean."
The pop-up event ran from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the city providing all the needed supplies. The event was sponsored by Mohave Electric Cooperative, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, Wienerschnitzel, and Aquarius Casino Resort.
"We'd like to make it a regular event, every few months," Probst said. "We do ask that people bring their own gloves. We have everything else they need, plus water and hot dogs as a thank you after all the hard work."
Probst said plans are to conduct similar events at other community parks.
"We'd like to do one at Rotary Park, probably early next year," he said, noting that park cleanup efforts need to work around scheduled events at the popular facilities.
Debi and Dale Hawkins and Denice Drake came together to participate on Thursday.
"We've been trying to get more involved in the community," Drake said. "Usually I hear about things after they happen, but this time I read about it in the paper last week and I really wanted to come out for this one."
Former Parks and Recreation Commission Member Keven Hippensteel also came out to pick trash off the shoreline.
"It's a beautiful morning, there are osprey overhead," he said. "And I like to help out."
Most of the trash collected was in the form of lightweight items that tend to blow around.
"And a lot of bottlecaps," Hippensteel said.
A busy season brought a lot of tourists to Community Park, said Parks and Recreation Superintendent Dave Heath.
"At the completion of summer, Kenne thought it would be a good idea if we did a nice big cleanup and I agreed with it," he said. "We did another one in the middle of the summer and as the tourists are fewer now this is the opportunity to clean up as well as we possibly can."
The river was a little higher than anticipated, due to Arizona Game and Fish stocking trout, Heath said.
"It won't affect the clean-up too much, there's still lots of stuff for us to get," he said. "It's going to look pretty good after we're done."
