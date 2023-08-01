BULLHEAD CITY — High school employees in the Colorado River Union High School District were given a pep rally at the district's first convocation held Monday morning.
Greeted at the door by River Valley High School cheerleaders and Mohave High School’s student council, teachers, support staff and administrators gathered at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse for encouragement just days before the school year begins.
Superintendent Tim Richard told the Daily News the previous year’s gathering amounted to watching a slide show in the Mohave High School auditorium — he wanted the new CRUHSD convocation to be more involving. The event also replaced the welcome-back breakfast of previous years.
Chief of Police Robert Trebes served as keynote speaker, discussing at length the pitfalls and dangers faced in modern schools, ranging from actual crimes to faults in the intellectual and philosophical prowess of today’s students.
Trebes quoted many founding fathers — in particular Benjamin Rush — and philosopher Aristotle liberally throughout his speech, drawing from the wisdom of the past to inform a vision of a better future.
Teachers, he argued, are critical for shaping a better future for the students and society as a whole.
“For some students, you may be the only puppies to influence in their lives. Your ability to reach each student, build relationships with them, may be the deciding factor in that child’s life that enables them their future success,” Trebes said. “That’s how important your jobs are.”
Trebes also took a moment to show solidarity to the support staff who work at the school district, having his own history as a groundskeeper before joining law enforcement.
“For five years while I was going to Palomar College, just getting out of high school and going to college before I moved out here to Arizona, I worked as a groundskeeper for a high school district back in Escondido,” Trebes said. “I was one of those custodians during the summer months, so I’m with you. I know how tough your job is and how much it’s needed and how much your support and all the things that you do goes towards the success of the school district.”
Richard also gave inspiring comments to the crowd, comparing his competitive vision for the school district to coaching football.
”It’s really hard to win a football game,” Richard said with a laugh, then detailed some of the struggles with ensuring football teams play well.
He described a football game he attended in 2013, a state championship in which River Valley lost — Richard said the team shouldn’t feel bad, because they lost to one of the most legendary Arizona coaches of all time.
Richard soon came to know the coach, Paul Moro, and shared some of Moro’s pointers for improving education.
Moro never took his excellence for granted, Richard said, and would go to coaches of other teams to learn what he could from them. He also knew the importance of motivation: The best performance from an unmotivated player could never match performance of a motivated one.
It’s a message that applies equally to students — and to their teachers.
“Motivation comes from within. I can’t give that to you,” Richard said.
Richard shared his own personal stories from his time at Florence, in particular, with a student named Skyler.
Skyler was a disabled student who wanted to join the wrestling team. Initially, the school did not want to allow him on the team, but after a rallying by Richard, Skyler’s mother, and others, he was allowed on the team.
At the last meet of the year, Skyler won his first match and, according to Richard, experienced a borderline magical moment that wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the school staff to let him on the team.
Richard also shared a brief story about coaching Kole Calhoun for two weeks — at the time the future major league player was just a left-handed catcher in junior varsity.
Richard said he and the other coaches decided to take a chance on Calhoun, even though left-handed catchers can be risky in the sport. Calhoun was later swept off into varsity baseball, but Richard believes the initial faith in his ability played an important part in his professional success later.
“I know when Skyler experienced his moment, it was like heaven on Earth. I know that when Kole got his first big-league, major-league hit I imagine he felt like he was on heaven on Earth,“ Richard said.
He hoped, with the quality of both the students and the teachers and the district, along with various improvements being made to campuses that the district would become the best in Mohave County.
The event ended with a quick breakfast. Some traditions continue after all.
