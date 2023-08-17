BULLHEAD CITY — Over $1 million will go into portable radio upgrades for the Bullhead City Police Department and new dispatching control consoles for the 911 center.
As approved by City Council Tuesday night, the city will purchase 90 APX Next Radio Systems from Motorola Solutions for $1,019,197.40 to replace old and aging portable radios used by the police department.
"This just as important as ammunition or handcuffs or anything else. They need to communicate," City Manager Toby Cotter said.
The new radios will have smart mapping, encrypted channels and the ability to communicate with other surrounding agencies like the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Some of the new features will improve officer safety, such as the ability to locate a specific device.
"The common problem in law enforcement is that we have a panic button. If I get in a fight and can't say, 'Hey, I'm at the Council Chambers,' I hit that button. So what we rely on with the current technology, we have to go find that officer. With the new technology, it can locate," Cap. Jason Harms said.
Councilmember Tami Ring said she supported the purchase because "if our police aren't safe, they can't protect us."
The purchase also includes a trade-in for the older 30-year-old radios at about $29,000.
Although there are grants available to help offset costs for the purchase, the PD has not pursued them at this time, said Motorola Solutions representative Doug Buxbaum.
Mayor Steve D'Amico recognized the value of retaining the older radios, but preferred to approve the purchase and trade-in as presented instead.
"I want our equipment to work," D'Amico said. "One of our citizens calls, I want the best equipment for them."
Another technology upgrade for the police department is a new 911 dispatch control console from Russ Bassett Corp. for $203,884.03.
"This is actually for the functionality of the dispatch center. The consoles are almost 20 years, they've been put together by little more than bubblegum and tape," Harms said. "It's time to upgrade them."
Cotter said upgrading the center has been a topic of discussion since now-Councilmember Rodney Head was the chief of police, noting it had been many years since the 911 center was upgraded.
"We're definitely due for some upgrades and investments in our 911 center," Cotter said.
In addition to being modernized, the new console will add more comfort and design to the dispatcher working experience, Cotter said.
"When we're talking about the costs here, we are very lucky here," Ring said. " ... So, I agree we should support our police and operate like we ought to."
Other council business
• Approved two general plan changes and two zoning map changes related to mining operations on two properties near existing concrete operations.
• Approved a zoning map change extension for a planned mixed-use development on a 52-acre property west of Highway 95 and north of Seventh Street.
• Approved a code amendment adding multiple family residential districts to the city's accessory building and structures regulations.
