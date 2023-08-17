BULLHEAD CITY — Over $1 million will go into portable radio upgrades for the Bullhead City Police Department and new dispatching control consoles for the 911 center.

As approved by City Council Tuesday night, the city will purchase 90 APX Next Radio Systems from Motorola Solutions for $1,019,197.40 to replace old and aging portable radios used by the police department.

