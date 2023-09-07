BULLHEAD CITY — City Council approved a $2.3 million construction contract Tuesday night to build two new wells in Bullhead City, waiving the competitive bidding process.
Utilities Director Mark Clark said he had a good reason for waiving the bidding process, giving the $2,334,586.10 contract to Yellow Jacket Drilling Services of Phoenix.
"Now, while the the item here says that we did not competitively bid, that's not the full story," Clark said. "On June 18 of this year, we did put out a bid to bid on the drilling of these two wells. On July 18, (when) the bid time came, we received zero bids."
Many contractors capable of the work did not bid because of busy schedules or an unwillingness to travel to Bullhead City, Clark said.
However, there was one company who expressed interest and had contacted the city for more information on the project during the bidding window — Yellow Jacket Drilling Services.
The drilling company submitted a bid eventually, but a week past the deadline.
Clark recommended the City Council take the late bid rather than rebid the project, since he did not believe the interest (or lack thereof) from other contractors would have changed.
"So rather than rebid this, with the need to get Well 24 replaced, we didn't feel we'd get anything better. The well drillers that we would have contacted again to rebid already told us they weren't going to bid," Clark said.
Yellow Jacket also conducted the well site testing for the project earlier in the year.
Clark said the company was "fantastic" and that the previous positive experience influenced his decision to ask council not to rebid the project.
"I appreciate the work that you did to get us to this point. I recall many a time trying to bid items and you just can't get anyone to bid," Vice Mayor Rodney Head said. "So working to find a solution is greatly appreciated by myself."
Mayor Steve D'Amico also recognized the urgency for the new wells, supporting waiving another round of competitive bidding.
One of the two new wells will replace the current well 24-1, which is failing.
"It's so far gone that we can't repair this well at this time," Clark said. "The screen is almost completely blocked ... the inside of the well looks like melted candle wax, and then the spires that hold all of this screening together, they're folding into the well."
Clark said the well needed to replaced as soon as possible.
The city will continue using the well until it fails, which could be any day, and will discontinue use afterward that point.
The other new well, meanwhile, will provide redundancy to the city's water utilities system and in an area deemed the "potentially most prosperous" well site in the city.
Well 24-2 will be placed near well 24-1 along Black Mountain Road and the other well, dubbed 20-1, will be placed on the north side of Riverview Drive and San Carlos Drive.
Other council actions
• Supported 6-1 (Councilmember Dan Alfonzo voting no) Mohave County's endeavor to rename Highway 68 to the "Colorado River Highway." Alfonzo said he couldn't support the new name after attending an event where the vast majority of attendees, about 30 members of the public, disliked the proposed name.
• Appointed Larry Tunforss, Robynn Mieding and Anthony Pompos to the Bullhead Area Transit System Commission to fill three 2-year terms expiring on Sept. 30, 2025. It is Pompos' first commission position with the city; Tunforss and Mieding are both currently serving on BATS.
• Approved three recommendations for Series 12 (restaurant) liquor licenses for The Vibe Lounge, The Indian Oven Cuisine and Earl's at the Castle. In response to a member of the public expressing concern about the number of liquor licenses in the city, D'Amico said it "almost impossible" to obtain a new liquor license — the three in question involved transfers or sales to new owners of locations with a pre-existing liquor license.
• Approved a $250,000 loan to Haan Development for completion of a project to build a housing development area within the city.
• Approved a $173,418.74 lease purchase of a new 2023 Caterpillar 415IL Industrial Loader from Empire Machinery of Mesa, Arizona.
• Approved a $152,376.98 Data Conversion Agreement with Motorola to convert Cody and Caper reporting systems data to the current Flex Spillman reporting system with continued annual maintenance services (first year quoted at $4,680.00).
• Approved a “Water Conservation Amendment 2023” code amendment, removing the existing Tier 2 prohibition against outdoor misters to cool public areas and residences.
• Amended the Water Conservation Plan to increase the high efficiency toilet rebate to $100.
