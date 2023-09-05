BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will consider offering support to officially dub State Route 68 the "Colorado River Highway."
The highway runs between Highway 93 and Highway 95, terminating on its western end at the Laughlin bridge and the Colorado River.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in June to make an application to the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names requesting the name change for SR-68.
"The Colorado River provides significant economic benefit to Mohave County and Western Arizona through its attraction as a recreation destination. The proposed name underscores the importance of this heralded attraction..." the county said in its application materials.
According to the application, Nevada is also considering the same name for State Route 163, which also terminates at the Laughlin Bridge.
Because the city will be affected by the new name, City Council has been given the opportunity to weigh in on the request.
Approval of the application can take up to six months, according to the agenda item.
In other board business
• Approval of a $2,334,586.10 construction contract with Yellow Jacket Drilling Services, LLC, to drill two new production wells, and waiving the requirement for competitive bidding.
• Appoint three citizens to serve on the Bullhead Area Transit System Commission to fill three 2-year terms expiring on September 30, 2025. (City Clerk Stein)
• Conduct three public hearings will be held for liquor license recommendations: one for a Series 12 (restaurant) liquor license and interim permit for The Vibe Lounge at 2064 Highway 95, one for a Series 12 (restaurant) liquor license for The Indian Oven Cuisine at 3061 Highway 95 and one Series 12 (restaurant) liquor license for Earl’s at the Castle Home Cookin’ at 491 Long Avenue.
• Approval of resolution affirming the designation of a housing development area within the city and authorizing a $250,000 loan to Haan Development for completion of the project.
• Approval of a $173,418.74 lease purchase of a new 2023 Caterpillar 415IL Industrial Loader from Empire Machinery of Mesa, Arizona.
• Approval of a $152,376.98 Data Conversion Agreement with Motorola to convert Cody and Caper reporting systems data to the current Flex Spillman reporting system with continued annual maintenance services (first year quoted at $4,680.00).
• Approval of a “Water Conservation Amendment 2023” code amendment, removing the existing Tier 2 prohibition against outdoor misters to cool public areas.
• Approval of an amendment to the Water Conservation Plan Update increasing the high efficiency toilet rebate to $100.00 and adding an incentive for reduction in water loss for watering systems for HOAs and large commercial projects.
An executive session will be held before the regular City Council meeting to discuss purchasing the Optimum Community Center, 2380 Optimum Way from the Bullhead City School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.