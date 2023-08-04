BULLHEAD CITY — After a 30-minute discussion that touched on a wide range of issues concerning the placement of surveillance cameras at local parks, the Bullhead City Council recommended holding a future workshop to iron out some details and address concerns of a measure aimed at improving security in the public facilities.
That recommendation itself came at the end of a workshop Tuesday, the first time the matter was brought before the seven-member council for extended discussion.
Mayor Steve D'Amico brought it up during the recently completed budget process for the current fiscal year, saying he wanted the city to devote some funding for cameras that he and others believe are greatly needed.
The discussion Tuesday, City Manager Toby Cotter said, was to determine "why we may or may not want cameras, and where we may or may not want them."
"What is the appropriateness of cameras in our parks and what is the public's right to privacy? What are those issues we need to talk about tonight?" Cotter said.
The "why" was crime prevention and investigation. D'Amico had expressed concern — shared by others — about crimes occurring in Bullhead City's public parks. That intensified after a drive-by shooting near Firebird Field earlier this year. Even without that incident — police subsequently made several arrests without the aid of video evidence from the park — Cotter acknowledged that crime does occur in the form of graffiti, vandalism and occasional altercations that sometimes explode into full-blown fights.
Cotter said cameras could be placed in the parks to "protect assets" that the city has built there, assets that include splash pads, playground equipment, areas for skaters, bicyclists and dog owners, sports facilities and restrooms. Those assets are frequent targets of graffiti and vandalism.
"It's no small issue," Cotter said, while describing most of the crimes as being of the "nickel and dime" variety. "It's ongoing and seemingly a little much."
Capt. Jason Harms of the Bullhead City Police Department said there were "plusses and minuses" of surveillance cameras in the parks but said they were "something that has been needed for a while."
But where and in what circumstances, he and the council agreed, need to be determined.
Cotter raised privacy issues but Alfonzo said that "wherever you go today, there's a camera looking at you."
Council Member Dan Alfonzo noted that banks, most retail outlets, schools, government offices and many homeowners have surveillance cameras, which he said were "very, very effective, to say the least," in serving as both a deterrent and investigative tool from crimes.
While saying he likely would support any future resolution for cameras at certain locations of the parks, Council Member Rich Lettman added that any form of government surveillance creates "kind of a slippery slope."
Cotter said putting cameras in public places such as a park could have unintended effects. His primary concern was that if the city made recordings at the parks, by law, a member of the public could file a freedom of information request and, at a cost, acquire the video. He noted that the restrooms at Rotary Park are a frequent target of vandals. Would a camera outside the facility deter actions taking place inside and would people feel comfortable knowing that someone — anyone — eventually could request video showing them entering and exiting the building?
It also could require considerable cost, not only for the installation of the cameras and the systems to record the video, but to manage that video and any requests for it from victims of alleged crimes, attorneys, concerned citizens, curious residents or, potentially, criminals.
City Attorney Garn Emery said the council — and anyone involved in the decisions about the cameras' use — should consider the scope and depth of "what you want to do" as well as privacy and retention issues that include where to place cameras, how long to retain video and how accessible it must be to comply with Arizona freedom of information laws.
It is uncertain if the video could be used specifically for criminal investigation purposes and therefore, require that a crime has been committed before it could be requested by a member of the public. That is part of the slippery slope, since the city — or whoever is assigned to maintain the video — would have access to information that technically wasn't applicable to the purpose of the surveillance. Would the public then still be entitled to the same access?
Those questions are among the many that need to be addressed before any camera program could be initiated.
Also is the matter of funding; Harms said that the cost of cameras — enough to prove useful at Community Park, Rotary Park and Ken Fovargue Park — as well as the storage and software to maintain the video could be fairly expensive. And since it wasn't included in this year's budget, it either would be dependent on another source of funding — grants, contingency funds or funds budgeted for another purpose — or delayed until it is requested in next year's budget.
There is one surveillance system — for the interior and exterior of the council chamber — in this year's budget with a price tag of a little more than $8,000 as part of the city's capital improvement program for public safety.
D'Amico suggested a council workshop at a date yet to be determined that would include input from Emery, the parks department, police department and the public.
"I do believe that cameras are needed," D'Amico said.
