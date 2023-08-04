0803.surveillance camera sign

Signs like this one on a Bullhead City commercial building might be headed to a park near you if the Bullhead City Council decides to place surveillance cameras at the local parks. The topic was discussed at a workshop Tuesday with city officials agreeing to hold another work session in the future.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — After a 30-minute discussion that touched on a wide range of issues concerning the placement of surveillance cameras at local parks, the Bullhead City Council recommended holding a future workshop to iron out some details and address concerns of a measure aimed at improving security in the public facilities.

That recommendation itself came at the end of a workshop Tuesday, the first time the matter was brought before the seven-member council for extended discussion.

