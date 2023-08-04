The building of Bullhead AAA Storage, at the intersection of Miracle Mile and Booster Drive, meets the city's requirements for metal buildings with at least a third of the visible wall height constructed of "conventional material." The design and construction of commercial storage facilities was the top of discussion at a Bullhead City Council workshop on Tuesday.
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council wants input from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission — and area developers — before considering any potential changes to any codes or ordinances concerning commercial storage facilities in the city.
Tuesday's discussion at a council workshop was the product of a request from the council's newest member, Rich Lettman. Lettman said he was concerned about the "proliferation" of commercial storage facilities within city limits, stopping short of recommending the city find a way to limit their placement or at least set requirements specifically for those businesses.
He called them "employment dead zones," generating few jobs in commercial areas that might be better served by larger employers.
City Manager Toby Cotter said city staff questioned the legality of restricting construction of one type of business in an area zoned for commercial or industrial use, but said the city could look at architectural codes to address Lettman's other concern — that the buildings were "appropriate" for the neighborhoods in which they are build.
"I'm not opposing the building of them," Lettman explained later. "It's how they look. I think they can look a lot better."
And, he said, that may require updating city building codes and zoning ordinances.
"If they are in, adjacent to, a residential neighborhood, I think we ought to have a more residential look to these buildings," Lettman said. "And I think that's a reasonable request of the developers. If these structures are going to be built in industrial areas, give them an industrial look. Fine with me."
City Planning Manager Johnny Loera said that the commercial storage facilities currently are covered by various ordinances. He said all metal buildings in commercial districts in arterial areas must be constructed with "conventional material" such as brick, stone or stucco on one-third of the visible wall height — visible from the outside of the facility from adjacent right-of-way.
"That applies to any metal building, not just storage," Loera said.
He showed several examples of facilities in those arterial areas and one that technically is in a residential area immediately east of the Bullhead Parkway. In most of the cases, he said, the architecture of the property was designed to meet not only the city's requirements for the specific zoning but also mandates from homeowners associations within the planned communities.
Council Member Dan Alfonzo said it was those planned communities that are partly responsible for the locations of storage facilities. They are built in those neighborhoods because residents need a place to store their boats, RVs and other items to avoid running afoul of HOA property parking rules.
"This is necessary for a place such as us," Alfonzo said. "We're a recreation-type facility, and these will not go away because if they do, we lose people moving here and we lose revenue of people storing them here."
Council Member Grace Hecht was the first to suggest sending the matter to the Bullhead City Planning and Zoning Commission. Vice Mayor Rod Head expanded that recommendation, adding that developers should be involved.
Council Member Tami Ring said she felt the city should leave the matter up to the developers and HOAs, even though some future facilities might not be covered by any HOA covenants, conditions and restrictions.
"I don't think we should be in that," she said.
Mayor Steve D'Amico also favored sending the issue to the planning commission for further discussion. Cotter recommended, with the council's consensus blessing, a September workshop involving the planning commission and developers.
Any changes in the ordinances or codes likely wouldn't affect the more than a dozen commercial storage facilities already operating in the city.
Cotter said that landowners have the expectation of being able to erect legally permitted buildings on their property, especially when it comes to commercial zoning.
Owners "have a lot of rights you bought that with," he said.
It would be up to the commission to craft and recommend any changes or additions to city ordinances, a decision that ultimately would make its way back to the city council for official action.
