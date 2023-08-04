0804.council workshop storage buildings

The building of Bullhead AAA Storage, at the intersection of Miracle Mile and Booster Drive, meets the city's requirements for metal buildings with at least a third of the visible wall height constructed of "conventional material." The design and construction of commercial storage facilities was the top of discussion at a Bullhead City Council workshop on Tuesday.

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council wants input from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission — and area developers — before considering any potential changes to any codes or ordinances concerning commercial storage facilities in the city.

Tuesday's discussion at a council workshop was the product of a request from the council's newest member, Rich Lettman. Lettman said he was concerned about the "proliferation" of commercial storage facilities within city limits, stopping short of recommending the city find a way to limit their placement or at least set requirements specifically for those businesses.

