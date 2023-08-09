KINGMAN — Customers of the Golden Valley Improvement District can expect some relief and a bit of a rebate following Monday's Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Board of Supervisors, acting as the Board of Directors for the GVID, approved a rate hike package in May that has customers panicking under the pressure of steep increases.
"My bill jumping from $38 a month in May to $333 this month is unacceptable. I cannot survive," said Barbara Werth.
"My bill has doubled, almost tripled," agreed Erwin Meyers. "I'm living on the edge."
Public Works Director Steve Latoski said rate increases approved by the BOS in May aimed to generate revenue sufficient to erase a structural budget deficit projected at about $250,000 per year. He said bill collection for June and July demonstrates that the increase is accomplishing its goal.
Latoski explained that the BOS-approved $5 surcharge per 1,000 gallons of water was designed to provide funds for an expensive GVID well replacement project.
BOS passage of the consent agenda during Monday's meeting included another $763,000 America Rescue Plan Act allocation for the well from District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop. A previous Bishop ARPA appropriation of $750,000 previously was committed.
It was also noted that the GVID has almost $563,000 available for the well. Latoski added that a grant request is pending and that county officials will continue searching for additional GVID funding assistance.
"The board can consider eliminating the surcharge," Latoski said.
The board did exactly that by unanimous vote, drawing applause from the audience. Board approval includes a directive that any surcharge monies paid be returned in the form of customer credit on future GVID bills.
