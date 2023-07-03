Chickens congregate on the top of their coop. With Arizona considering legislation that would prevent cities or counties from banning backyard chickens, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss on Monday amending zoning ordinances to permit raising hens in unincorporated residential areas.
KINGMAN — A little more than three months after the Bullhead City Council authorized changes to city ordinances that allow residents to raise backyard chickens, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider changes to county zoning ordinances for the same purpose.
County zoning ordinances apply to property in unincorporated areas of the county — generally land outside the municipalities of Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Colorado City. Municipal areas have their own zoning laws.
At Monday's regular meeting in Kingman, supervisors will consider allowing chickens to be raised on all residentially zoned property in the county; it currently is permitted under agricultural-residential and residential-recreation zoning.
According to the proposed verbiage in the zoning amendment, chickens "shall be kept in an adequate enclosure that prevents them from roaming at large."
Another clause reads that "there shall be no more than one chicken per 1,000 square feet of lot area and in no instance shall roosters or other poultry be allowed by this update."
The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission sent the measure to the supervisors following a 6-1 vote of recommendation.
The proposed resolution for the zoning change cites a current proposal at the Arizona legislative level that would prohibit municipalities and counties from banning backyard chickens but authorizing those entities some latitude in regulating them. That pending legislation, which has yet to come to a vote in the Senate, also was the basis for Bullhead City's zoning change.
HB 2483, introduced by Rep. Kevin Payne (R-Peoria) in January, narrowly cleared the House 31-28 on Feb. 28 and has been through two readings in the Senate.
The Bullhead City Council, at its March 21 meeting, formally approved backyard chickens for residential areas, limiting to six or fewer hens on any lot with fewer than 10,000 square feet, eight on any lot of 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, 12 on lots of 20,000 to 36,000 square feet and 24 on lots of more than 36,000 square feet.
The city ordinance also requires an enclosed henhouse with at least two square feet per hen and a nesting box for every three chickens. The city requires an enclosed pen or run of at least four square feet of pervious surface for each hen. Chicken coops and henhouses can be no taller than eight feet, cannot be in the front yard at any residence and must be at least 15 feet from the owner's property line.
Also at Monday's meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the supervisors' auditorium at 700 W. Beale Street in Kingman is another hearing to consider adopting a zoning change regarding metal storage containers.
The ordinance change would allow certain sizes of metal storage containers to be located on certain sizes of lots. It does not apply to tractor-trailers or boxcars.
Under the proposed amendment, a storage container of up to 160 square feet would be permitted on parcels of less than one acre; up to 320 square feet on lots of one to five acres; and up to 320 feet for every five acres for lots of more than five acres.
Under the amendment, the storage containers would be treated as accessory structures and will not count toward the open lot storage maximums in place from other zoning rules.
Utilities or occupancy of the accessory structures will require necessary permits. Containers exceeding the allowed square footage will require a special use permit to be issued by the county.
The county zoning commission also recommended the change by a 6-1 vote.
