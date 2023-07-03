Backyard chickens

Chickens congregate on the top of their coop. With Arizona considering legislation that would prevent cities or counties from banning backyard chickens, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss on Monday amending zoning ordinances to permit raising hens in unincorporated residential areas.

 Kristiana Faddoul Cronkite News

KINGMAN — A little more than three months after the Bullhead City Council authorized changes to city ordinances that allow residents to raise backyard chickens, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider changes to county zoning ordinances for the same purpose.

County zoning ordinances apply to property in unincorporated areas of the county — generally land outside the municipalities of Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Colorado City. Municipal areas have their own zoning laws.

