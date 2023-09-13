fairgrounds logo

KINGMAN — The four-day Mohave County Fair opens Thursday in Kingman.

"This year is shaping up to be the best Mohave County Fair that has been delivered," said Jeremy Palmer, Mohave County Parks Administrator. "We will have more vendors than we've ever seen on site, including great samplings of fair food from across the region. The entertainment schedule is full every day with live music from local bands, barrel racing and the carnival."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.