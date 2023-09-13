KINGMAN — The four-day Mohave County Fair opens Thursday in Kingman.
"This year is shaping up to be the best Mohave County Fair that has been delivered," said Jeremy Palmer, Mohave County Parks Administrator. "We will have more vendors than we've ever seen on site, including great samplings of fair food from across the region. The entertainment schedule is full every day with live music from local bands, barrel racing and the carnival."
The fair runs through Sunday. Expo hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Carnival hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for seniors 65 and older with an ID and for veterans and first responders with ID, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Parking is free.
"The property is really looking good with a lot of time invested and, for the first time, parking is free," Palmer said.
The fair was established in 1947 and continues to promote community involvement and interest in agriculture, livestock, household arts, horticulture, traditions and the way of life in Mohave County. According to the county, "This is accomplished by providing an educational and entertaining experience in a family-friendly environment that encourages the public to showcase their accomplishments."
One of the popular traditional items is the county youth livestock auction. Livestock judging will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. Goat showmanship, market and breeding will be at 4 p.m. and swine showmanship, market and breeding classes will be at 7 p.m. On Friday, small animals showmanship and market classes are at 9 a.m. with sheep at 4 p.m. and beef at 7 p.m. Saturday's schedule includes an auction sellers meeting at 2:30 p.m. and a parade of champions and livestock auction at 5:30 p.m. in the livestock arena.
The fairgrounds are at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman. General parking access is on Fairgrounds Boulevard at Airway Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.