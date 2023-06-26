LAKE HAVASU CITY — The offices of Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould have split the cost for 49 signs to be placed in the desert around Lake Havasu City to combat illegal dumping.
Desert dumping has become a much bigger problem that most people realize, the supervisors said.
"We believe these signs stating the county's cash reward policy will make illegal dumpers think twice about trashing up our desert," said Gould, whose 5th District includes the northern part of Lake Havasu City as well as Topock/Golden Shores, Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave.
It was worth the expense, Johnson said, to have the 49 signs made. Forty-three have been installed around city roadways that lead to areas marked by littler issues. The other six will remain in the possession of the Lake Havasu City Public Works Department for future deployment.
"The cost was reasonable enough that we had the money in our budget to make the signs," said Johnson, whose 3rd District includes most of Lake Havasu City, "so we split the cost evenly."
Lake Havasu City also shared in the cost.
"I appreciate the collaboration with Supervisor Johnson, Supervisor Gould and Mohave County as we work to end illegal dumping in our beautiful desert," Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said.
The signs ask the public for help stopping illegal dumping, urging those witnessing the act to call the Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement program at 928-715-0480. It also offers a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the successful prosecution of illegal dumpers.
Mohave County ERACE was authorized by the supervisors in 2003 to enforce the county's anti-littering ordinance and stop illegal dumping in the unincorporated areas of the county. The program, though, hasn't been as effective as the supervisors hoped it would be in preventing the practice.
"Instead of being a program utilizing full law enforcement powers, it quickly became a huge outdoor janitorial service, cleaning up tons of garbage," Johnson said.
Johnson said the reward was instituted in 2015 with hopes of spurring response. To their knowledge, Johnson and Gould said, only one person has been awarded the $500 reward. ERACE has recommended prosecution on 14 cases thus far this year.
"If you spend time in the desert enjoying the outdoors, then you have seen this abuse of our lands," Johnson said. "It is truly disheartening."
While the latest effort is concentrated in and around Lake Havasu City, it is an issue in all areas of the county. Most of ERACE's calls in May wee in the Kingman/Golden Valley areas.
The ERACE program has brought in more than 4,000 tons — 8 million pounds — of trash since its formation 20 years ago.
To report suspected illegal dumping in any unincorporated areas in the county, contact ERACE at 928-715-0480 or the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-715-0715.
