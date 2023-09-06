KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to author a letter of support for a mandated Metropolitan Planning Organization based in Bullhead City that will play a role in assessing and developing transportation projects in the area.
The board's vote also committed the District 2 and District 5 supervisors — currently Hildy Angius and Ron Gould — to be members of the MPO's governing board.
The agenda item was moved up before the board took an hour-long lunch break in a meeting that began with an executive session at 9 a.m. and didn't end until just before 3 p.m.
"This letter is just a letter of support from the county and committing two board members to participating on that governing board," said Tim Walsh, the county's development services director.
Travis Pruitt, assistant to Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter, said the 2020 Census for the Bullhead City area brought an "urban area" designation and with it, "a requirement to form an MPO kicks in."
The Bullhead City Council already authorized formation of the MPO — it was the topic of a workshop earlier this year and then was approved in open meeting — and, as Pruitt noted, "We started that process."
He previously said the MPO structure would include a voluntary executive committee, composed of elected officials and other appointees, and a technical committee to serve as an advisory group to provide input. The District 2 and District 5 supervisors were sought, he said, because the area of the MPO includes both of those districts. District 2 encompasses all of Bullhead City while District 5 includes Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Topock/Golden Shores among other territory. The MPO, Pruitt said, would stretch from Laughlin/Bullhead City to Mohave Valley.
"It's designed to ensure that there's proper planning when it comes to transportation, roads, transit and things like that," Pruitt said. "Because that type of roads — things like that — they don't stop at borders. They actually cross borders into other areas. So the goal is, for that whole urbanized area which stretches into, throughout Mohave, Mohave Valley, to create a continuous planning process that includes all those areas. That's what we're trying to do there."
He said it was important to have the two supervisory districts represented on the MPO's board.
"We've like to have you participate on the actual MPO planning board to make sure you get those things that are required for those areas that you do serve and support," he told the supervisors.
Angius asked how the mandated committee was funded.
"The general focus of an MPO is to be a planning body," Pruitt said, and as such the organization receives federal dollars devoted for "staffing and those planning functions."
Beyond that, he said, MPOs have the opportunity to "go out and get funding" for proposed projects that come from the planning phase. That funding could come in the form of grants, the state gasoline tax or other fees.
With Angius making the motion to support the MPO as requested — and Gould adding the second — the board voted without further discussion or dissent.
Pruitt previously said it was hoped to have the MPO formed and functioning by the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.