Bullhead City MPO map

This map outlines the Bullhead City-area Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries.

 Contributed

KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to author a letter of support for a mandated Metropolitan Planning Organization based in Bullhead City that will play a role in assessing and developing transportation projects in the area.

The board's vote also committed the District 2 and District 5 supervisors — currently Hildy Angius and Ron Gould — to be members of the MPO's governing board.

