KINGMAN — FCS Group will present its housing needs assessment to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 18 meeting.
Ahead of that meeting, the county released the summary and key findings of the report, commissioned by the county to assess the needs and encourage development of attainable housing options for residents in all communities. The process has been ongoing for the last year.
"All citizens deserve to have a decent home," FCS Group said in its executive summary. "The Mohave County Housing Needs Assessment examines current housing conditions, forecasts long-term housing needs and identifies potential policies that support a fair and equitable housing environment. The overall goal of the housing needs assessment is to help focus community efforts on the most critical housing issues."
According to a news release from the Mohave County Communications Department, the survey conducted through March of 2023 explored four key objectives:
• Identify housing needs to address expected growth over the next two decades, including needs for affordable housing in Mohave County and northern La Paz County;
• Obtain input from local residents, housing developers, builders and local officials regarding major housing issues and ideas for fostering housing development;
• Provide an interactive mapping tool for identifying potential future housing development sites;
• Provide a guide for developing local housing policies, programs and strategies.
According to the report, Arizona had the nation's eighth-fastest population growth rate following the COVID-19 pandemic with an annual growth rate of 1.7%. Mohave County's growth rate during the same period was 2.1%.
Survey data suggests that about 20% of homes in Mohave County are used as second or seasonal homes, representing 23,714 housing units in the county. That has contributed to a tight housing inventory with vacancy rates estimated at 1%.
Help is on the horizon, at least in terms of inventory. At least 12 major subdivisions are planned or under construction with a total of 1,000 housing units to be added.
But how much help that will offer will depend upon the ability of county residents to afford the housing. The report said that poverty rates in the county (18.2%) are nearly 50% higher than the statewide level of 12.8%.
"Citizens and housing developer/lending input was conducted as part of this study and received over 800 responses," the county's news release said. "Respondents identified housing affordability and availability of quality rental housing as the biggest issues to be addressed."
For more information on the housing needs assessment report, go to www.mohave.gov. Comments about the preliminary report may be sent to Community Services Director Michael Smith at smitmi@mohave.gov. Comments must be submitted by Sept. 14.
