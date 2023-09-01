Aerial view of Bullhead City with the Colorado River flowing in the background

A housing study is being done across Mohave County, including Bullhead City.

 Stock image

KINGMAN — FCS Group will present its housing needs assessment to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 18 meeting.

Ahead of that meeting, the county released the summary and key findings of the report, commissioned by the county to assess the needs and encourage development of attainable housing options for residents in all communities. The process has been ongoing for the last year.

