Rod Albright

Rod Albright center, flanked by APAAC Executive Director Elizabeth Ortiz and Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann.

 Mohave County Attorney's Office Contributed

KINGMAN — Leroy “Rod” Albright earned the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council.

Albright has practiced law since 1983 and has been an Arizona licensed attorney with the Mohave County Attorney's Office since 2003. He is a seasoned veteran of the office and helps mentor new attorneys with an "unmatched disposition and appropriate amount of levity," MCAO wrote in a press release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.