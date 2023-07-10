KINGMAN — Leroy “Rod” Albright earned the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council.
Albright has practiced law since 1983 and has been an Arizona licensed attorney with the Mohave County Attorney's Office since 2003. He is a seasoned veteran of the office and helps mentor new attorneys with an "unmatched disposition and appropriate amount of levity," MCAO wrote in a press release.
Rod joined the MCAO team after retiring from the US Marine Corps as a judge advocate after nearly 20 years of service to his country. He has completed more than 55 felony jury trials in his career with the MCAO.
Recently, he obtained a hard-fought conviction for manslaughter in a weeklong trial filled with twists and turns — helping to bring justice to the surviving family members. His trial records also include noteworthy accolades from a victim regarding the conviction of a serial arsonist.
A coworker of Albright sums up "Old Rod" as follows: "I met Rod Albright when I started at the Mohave County Attorney’s Office in January 2010. He was immediately my colleague, soon my mentor, and before long, my friend."
"When he’s not regaling us with his myriad of stories and lessons (in life and law) — the product of his vast experiences, from a student at a boarding school in Kenya, to a JAG lawyer in Okinawa — he’s hard at work in his office and the courtroom," the coworker said, according to the MCAO press release.
"In trial, he doesn’t put on a show; he’s just himself. It’s seemingly effortless, and it works. In 2013, I moved to Henderson, Nevada, but remained with the County Attorney’s Office in Kingman, Arizona. I can honestly say if it weren’t for Rod Albright, I wouldn’t have made this hour-plus – each way – commute for the last decade. I would have moved back to Kingman, or more likely, left the County Attorney’s Office.
"I love this office and the people in it, but Rod is this office. When he moseys into the sunset of his retirement soon — as he deserves to do after a lifetime of always giving it his all and never phoning it in — I will happily remain with this office, but it will never be quite the same. Like a friendly ghost, his presence (and stories) will linger on in these hallowed halls. His candle will burn out long before his legend ever will."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.