KINGMAN — Firefighters made substantial progress on the Stockton Hill Fire over the weekend.
As of Sunday, the wildfire fire north of Kingman and southeast of Chloride in Mohave County was considered 64% contained. It has been mapped at 589 acres, consuming mostly grass and brush on the edge of the Cerbat Mountains.
More than 170 firefighting personnel remain active in efforts to contain and, eventually, extinguish the fire that began at about 3:45 p.m. on July 4.
"Engine and hand crews are chipping away at full containment efforts and today increased the fire's containment to 64%," the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in its Sunday briefing report. "Crews have now established black line on the north side along West Canyon Road, along the east side along Hayden Ranch Road and on the south/southwest side. All lines continue to hold and only a few hotspots were discovered this morning. Engines assigned to patrol and monitor the fire perimeter report no visible smoke within the interior. A majority of the fire's resources will be released by the end of shift today."
Crews working the fire at midday Sunday included five hand crews, five engines, three water tenders and one helicopter.
Fire officials were keeping a close eye on the area because of a Red Flag Warning issued through 8 p.m. today with wind gusts of up to 40 mph expected. An excessive heat warning also remained in effort for the area 10 miles north of Kingman.
The fire is believed to be human-caused — there were no reports of lightning or any other weather conditions at the time the fire was discovered — although the precise cause remains under investigation.
Another fire on the eastern edge of Mohave County remains troublesome. The Pilot Fire, centered 20 miles east of Wikieup in the Mohon Mountains in northwestern Yavapai County, is now listed at 32,148 acres and is considered just 5% contained.
More than 140 personnel are at the remote site, attempting to establish containment lines. A large air tanker was being deployed, dropping flame retardant along the northern flank.
Because of the remote location, it is difficult for ground crews to reach the fire lines.
The Pilot Fire, approximately 20 miles east of Wikieup, began around 11 a.m. on July 1. Smoke from the fire is visible as far away as Kingman, the Department of Forestry said.
The Pilot Fire also is believed to have been human caused.
