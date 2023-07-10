Pilot Fire near Wikieup

A line of fire burns in the Pilot Fire, a wildfire of more than 32,000 acres in the Mohon Mountains near Wikieup.

 Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Contributed

KINGMAN — Firefighters made substantial progress on the Stockton Hill Fire over the weekend.

As of Sunday, the wildfire fire north of Kingman and southeast of Chloride in Mohave County was considered 64% contained. It has been mapped at 589 acres, consuming mostly grass and brush on the edge of the Cerbat Mountains.

