During the initial attack phase of the York Fire, due to the wind-driven, extreme fire behavior, three structures were destroyed. These structures include the unoccupied, National Park Service-owned Kousch House in Caruthers Canyon, which was eligible for but not listed on the National Register of Historic Places; and two smaller non-dwelling structures.
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE — Growth of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve remains in check, allowing for a reduction in manpower and resources assigned to the wildfire that ignited more than a week ago.
Fire management officials said Monday morning that the fire mapping remained at 93,078 acres (about 153 square miles) with a majority of that in the preserve in northeastern San Bernardino County about 40 miles west of Bullhead City. About 9,127 acres (a little more than 14 square miles) is in southwestern Clark County, Nevada, south of the community of Nipton.
The fire is considered 93% contained and has not spread significantly since last week. The cause remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
While more than 400 personnel from various federal, state, regional and local agencies were involved in fire containment and suppression efforts in the middle of last week, operations have been scaled down to under 300 personnel.
"Crews continue to patrol the fire and address heat near the fire’s perimeter," the National Park Service said in a midday update Monday. "Currently, there are three crews, one task force, one engine, two helicopters and two airtankers assigned to the incident."
The fire area is closed to the general public following an official order made by the National Park Service over the weekend. Prior to the official order, access had been greatly restricted by barricades and manned entry points.
"To maintain safety of park visitors and allow fire management operations to continue unimpeded, the superintendent of Mojave National Preserve and Castel Mountains National Monument has designated the area of the York Fire closed to the public until further notice," NPS said Monday.
The remainder of the preserve is open but fire restrictions, which were in place long before the York Fire erupted July 28, remain enforced. No open fires — campfires and charcoal-fueled barbecue fires — are permitted anywhere within the massive 1.5 million-acre preserve and smoking is prohibited within 10 feet of any vegetation.
National Park Service officials have yet to provide a comprehensive damage assessment as the fire containment efforts remain active. The preserve is of ecological, historical and cultural significance, as is the adjacent Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Clark County.
"The Mojave National Preserve is a diverse mosaic of ecological habitats and a 10,000-year history of human connection with the desert," fire management officials said previously. "Offering extensive opportunities to experience desert landscapes, the preserve promotes understanding and appreciation for the increasingly threatened resources of the Mojave Desert. This remote preserve encourages a sense of discovery and a connection to wild places."
