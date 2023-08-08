york fire house

During the initial attack phase of the York Fire, due to the wind-driven, extreme fire behavior, three structures were destroyed. These structures include the unoccupied, National Park Service-owned Kousch House in Caruthers Canyon, which was eligible for but not listed on the National Register of Historic Places; and two smaller non-dwelling structures. 

 Courtesy of NPS

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE — Growth of the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve remains in check, allowing for a reduction in manpower and resources assigned to the wildfire that ignited more than a week ago.

Fire management officials said Monday morning that the fire mapping remained at 93,078 acres (about 153 square miles) with a majority of that in the preserve in northeastern San Bernardino County about 40 miles west of Bullhead City. About 9,127 acres (a little more than 14 square miles) is in southwestern Clark County, Nevada, south of the community of Nipton.

