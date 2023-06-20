US-NEWS-MORMON-CRICKETS-ARRIVED-LATE-THIS-1-ID.jpg

A Mormon cricket feeds on a stalk of grain in the Mayfield area east of Boise in 2003, during a previous swarm. The invading pests are actually not crickets, but hard-backed katydids.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman

ELKO, Nev. — Dana Dolan was driving through her small Nevada hometown when she thought she had come upon a gory crash. The ground surrounding Elko's stretch of Interstate 80 looked as if it had been covered in blood. As the red color shifted and moved, she realized instead it was an infiltration of crickets, some bigger than her thumb.

“It’s almost like a biblical plague,” Dolan told The Associated Press last week, laughing at the absurdity of the situation that is playing out in Elko, where she's lived for six years.

