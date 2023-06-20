Officers were observed gathering evidence Friday evening in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive after reports of two people stabbed and a shooting. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police have offered additional details and clarification regarding a double homicide that claimed the lives of a local couple last week.
Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said victims of the deadly stabbing attack were a married couple — Tommy Hinton, 62, and his wife Annette, 59.
Fromelt said the suspect, Aaron Bryant, 31, of Eureka, California, worked for the Hintons at the pizza establishment they formerly operated in Fontana, California. She said the Hintons moved to Bullhead City more than three years ago and that Bryant had been living with them for the last few months at their home in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive.
The couple operated Tom's Sourdough Pizza Villa until 2018. They moved to Arizona following retirement and reportedly had kept in touch with Bryant by social media, eventually convincing him to move to Bullhead City and live with them.
Cpl. Dave Finney said officers responded to the residence at about 5:49 p.m. Friday after dispatch received a 911 call from a woman asking for help. He said another 911 call reported a male stabbing a female at the same address.
Fromelt said investigators believe that escalation of an argument led to the murders, but that the specific nature of the dispute is unknown. She said a neighbor shot the suspect in the leg and that Bryant continues recovering at a Las Vegas hospital.
Fromelt said Bryant will eventually be extradited to Mohave County for prosecution.
