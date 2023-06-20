Double homicide - Officer with evidence bag

Officers were observed gathering evidence Friday evening in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive after reports of two people stabbed and a shooting. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.

 Kate McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police have offered additional details and clarification regarding a double homicide that claimed the lives of a local couple last week.

Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said victims of the deadly stabbing attack were a married couple — Tommy Hinton, 62, and his wife Annette, 59.

