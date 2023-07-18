MOHAVE VALLEY — After serving the Colorado River Union High School District for a combined 10 years, Troy Heaton has left to become the new superintendent of the Littlefield Unified School District No. 9.
Heaton began his educational career in the district as a math teacher and football coach 25 years ago. He has served as the principal of the district's non-traditional school, CRUHSD Academy, for eight years.
"We congratulate Mr. Troy Heaton on his new position as the superintendent of the Little Unified School District and Principal of the Bear Dam Jr./Sr. High School," the district said in an online statement.
Heaton's hiring follows the retirement of Darlene McCauley, who served as LUSD superintendent for five years, with 30 years in education.
Casey Amann has been announced as the interim dean of CRUHSD Academy.
Amann graduated from Mohave High School and has served in the district since 1996. Among his roles, he's been a coach, drama teacher and RVHS vice principal.
"Mr. Amann has done an excellent job supporting the administration of River Valley High School this past school year," said CRUHSD superintendent Tim Richard. "I am confident the he will lead CRUHSD Academy to become Arizona's premier destination for online and alternative education."
No changes are planned for CRUHSD Academy aside from increasing enrollment and "to become Northern Arizona's premier destination for 100% online education," said CRUHSD Director of Community Engagement Michael Carter.
