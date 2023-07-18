Troy Heaton

Troy Heaton has been with the Colorado River Union High School District for many years. He has now been named the new superintendent of Littlefield Unified School District No. 9.

 Courtesy of CRUHSD Academy

MOHAVE VALLEY — After serving the Colorado River Union High School District for a combined 10 years, Troy Heaton has left to become the new superintendent of the Littlefield Unified School District No. 9.

Heaton began his educational career in the district as a math teacher and football coach 25 years ago. He has served as the principal of the district's non-traditional school, CRUHSD Academy, for eight years.

