BULLHEAD CITY — Parents may be seeing signs at Colorado River Union School District schools about their new armed employee policy, but the district has been silent on how it will be implemented at the district's three high schools.
The policy, approved at the June 12 CRUHSD governing board meeting, states "A District employee or other persons may carry a firearm on school and district property if authorized by the Superintendent."
The superintendent can revoke his authorization, immediately if needed, and deny requests to carry firearms (denials can be appealed to the governing board).
The policy does not state any reasons why authorization may be revoked or if third parties (such as parents) can intervene if they believe someone with authorization, or pending authorization, should have it revoked or denied.
Federally, firearms are generally banned in "school zones" unless the possessor is licensed by the state in which the school zone resides. There are a handful of other federal exceptions, such as a law enforcement officer acting within their official capacity.
Arming teachers and others is permitted by Arizona Revised Statutes 15-341(A)(23), for peace officers and anyone who "has obtained specific authorization from the school administrator."
However, it's not entirely clear who are the "others" allowed to bring guns on campus in this specific case.
During the June 12 governing board meeting, Superintendent Tim Richard said he would "immediately authorize anyone over the age of 21 with a concealed carry permit to carry a firearm" under the new policy.
Richard also named parents and community members as specific groups who have a "God-given" right to defend themselves or their children.
Board members Nancy Mongeau and Marahi Flores voted no on the policy, wanting an employee-only armed policy instead.
When asked by the Daily News whether the statement was serious or facetious, Director of Community Engagement Michael Carter did not clarify.
Carter said the district's July 7 press release on the topic was the only comment the district would make about the policy.
"For security reasons, the district will not disclose any additional information about how this program will be implemented," the four-sentence press release read.
The remaining sentences were a) announcing the policy, b) claiming the district won’t be “sitting ducks” and c) the refusal to make further comment.
Without school administrator authorization, Arizona law specifically forbids possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds, unless the gun is not loaded and inside a means of transportation, like a vehicle, for use in a school program or carried by a law enforcement officer.
If Richard's declaration was not immediately effective, supposedly eligible parents and others intending to carry on campus under the new policy risk a misdemeanor (or, depending on circumstances, a felony) misconduct with weapons charge if they show up to campus with a firearm.
Even if they do show up with a firearm, there are no clear instructions on how a non-employee with authorization is allowed to carry their weapon or how violations should be reported to the school district.
It is also not clear if the policy applies to events being held at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. The facility's policy says “no weapons” on the CRUHSD website. The fieldhouse is district property.
