CRUHSD

CRUHSD

Colorado River Union High School District

BULLHEAD CITY — Parents may be seeing signs at Colorado River Union School District schools about their new armed employee policy, but the district has been silent on how it will be implemented at the district's three high schools.

The policy, approved at the June 12 CRUHSD governing board meeting, states "A District employee or other persons may carry a firearm on school and district property if authorized by the Superintendent."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.