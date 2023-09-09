BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District will hold its regularly scheduled governing board meeting Monday evening.
Three of the eight new business items on the agenda concern the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
The first is a revision to the facility's usage fees. The proposed fee schedule appears to adjust prices and combine services previously billed separately.
One notable change is the district would be setting specific prices for Class I users — government and local education authorities — who were previously charged at cost for rentals.
While some rental prices have increased, many have stayed the same or have been decreased in the proposal. Some specific rental items have been removed entirely.
Additionally, all staffing services have been changed from hourly fees to flat fees.
The board will also consider approval of converting all sponsorship/trade agreements between the district and local businesses to sponsorship only agreements.
There are eight existing sponsorship/trade agreements; the conversion will allow the district to follow procurement requirements.
An executive session will be held regarding possible litigation regarding a Fieldhouse Vendor Contract with El Guero Hotdogs & Grill.
The Fieldhouse has been overseen by Business Manager Sam Dell and Career and Technical Coordinator Scarlett Vargas since the termination of former Fieldhouse general manager Ed Catalfamo last month.
Other items on the agenda
• Approval of a revision to the budget, updating the Primary Assessed Value for properties within district boundaries and the tax rate based on new information from the Mohave County Treasurer's office.
• Approval of teacher salary increases. The wage increase was tabled at the August governing board meeting for further discussion on making any increases merit-based rather than applied across the board. Previously, administration has recommended a $2,000 salary increase for all teachers.
• Approval of a flag football team for Mohave High School, which will replace Esports.
• Approval of the superintendent goals for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approval of a field trip to Italy for the Mohave High School girls' soccer team.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway. It can also be watched virtually at https://youtube.com/live/cJagYPIA8kE.
