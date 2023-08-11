BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women's Council is launching a new program it hopes will better prepare area teens for adulthood.
The Adulteen Life Skills Seminar will debut Friday, Oct. 13, in Room 403 at Mohave Community College's Bullhead City campus. The seminar will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Class size is limited to 20 students; applications are available online at coloradoriverwomenscouncil.info/adulteen and must be submitted by Sept. 5.
The program is aimed primarily for area high school juniors and seniors but other students could be considered.
The program was created through the CRWC's enduring Leadership Program by co-chairs Sheree Norris, Susie Emig and Leslie Camou and their leadership class project because they saw a need among young adults. The CRWC board agreed and decided to make it an annual program.
"Our purpose with this program is to equip local teens with essential life skills that are not taught anymore in school," the CRWC said in announcing the program. "The areas we will be educating the students in include cooking, money and finance, interview prep for job or college, domestic skills and community resources. We will provide hands-on learning and training experiences along with scholarship opportunities that are designed to build stronger young adults."
Two scholarships will be awarded following completion of the program.
Lunch is included; students will be preparing their own lunch under the skillful tutelage of Chef Alana.
Students wishing to apply may scan the QR code on the CRWC Adulteen web page or complete the online application and submit an essay through the website.
