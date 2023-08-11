BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women's Council is launching a new program it hopes will better prepare area teens for adulthood.

The Adulteen Life Skills Seminar will debut Friday, Oct. 13, in Room 403 at Mohave Community College's Bullhead City campus. The seminar will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Class size is limited to 20 students; applications are available online at coloradoriverwomenscouncil.info/adulteen and must be submitted by Sept. 5.

