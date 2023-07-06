SkillsUSA Competitors 2023

Students from both River High School and Desert Star Academy competed on the national level this year at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Back from left are Zach Morse, Kevin Guenther and Brayden Lott. Front from left are Arizona SkillsUSA director Daniel Kelly, Amelia Burns, Payten Parker, Jordyn Swinford and team advisor Mike Jackson.

 Contributed

FORT MOHAVE — Three Desert Star Academy students proved themselves last month at their first outing to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Amelia Burns won gold in Job Skill Demonstration A (Middle School), while Payten Parker was awarded bronze in the Job Skill Demonstration Open (Middle School). Jordyn Swinford was a top 10 finalist in Prepared Speech.

