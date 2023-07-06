Students from both River High School and Desert Star Academy competed on the national level this year at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Back from left are Zach Morse, Kevin Guenther and Brayden Lott. Front from left are Arizona SkillsUSA director Daniel Kelly, Amelia Burns, Payten Parker, Jordyn Swinford and team advisor Mike Jackson.
FORT MOHAVE — Three Desert Star Academy students proved themselves last month at their first outing to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
Amelia Burns won gold in Job Skill Demonstration A (Middle School), while Payten Parker was awarded bronze in the Job Skill Demonstration Open (Middle School). Jordyn Swinford was a top 10 finalist in Prepared Speech.
It is the first year DSA has had a SkillsUSA team. The students were mentored by the River Valley High School's own competitive team.
"The challenge was given to our officers at the start of the school to at least begin a chapter at the middle school level and get students involved," said Mike Jackson, advisor for both teams. "I had some goals and ideas of how this year would be — never would of thought in the first year we would have three national finalists and a national champion!"
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, teachers and industry professionals and is one of the largest student organizations in the nation. Teams range from middle school to college level.
Over 6,200 SkillsUSA students competed at the national level in 110 categories this year. Job Skill Demonstration A had 54 competitors and Job Skill Demonstration Open had 59 competitors.
Both the River Valley and DSA teams are graphics arts and design based.
This year, the River Valley team learned to design a Western Arizona Vocational Education logo, applied it to a car wrap and installed the wrap onto a trailer used by CTE students to move heavy equipment.
The project saw the high school team named one of 24 Models of Excellence; the highest chapter honor offered by the organization.
The high school team in turn taught their acquired car wrap skills to the middle school students, using spare car hoods.
"In graphic arts and graphic design, Payton was the one who was doing the actual application of our wrap," Jackson said. "When it comes to Amelia, she was doing the designing, creative side of it through Photoshop and Illustrator."
The distinction between their roles is why Burns competed in Job Skill Demonstration A and Payton competed in the Open category.
Job Skill Demonstration A focuses on the entry-level technical skills taught in the classroom — meanwhile, the Job Skill Demonstration Open allows the students to show off technical skills outside of the curriculum.
"You wouldn't see a normal graphic designer doing a car thing, you know," Jackson said.
However, Jackson was also quick to point out that small business owners, such as their SkillsUSA industry partner Totally Awesome Printing, often use supplementary skills and services.
"They're designers, but they're also printing and cutting and doing car wraps," Jackson said.
Burns and Parker were honored and received their medals during an awards ceremony on June 23.
On the high school side of the teams, Brayden Lott and Kevin Guenther also brought home gold medals for being in a Model of Excellence team.
Zach Morse was a top ten finisher in the Action Skills category. He is the first River Valley student to reach the national finals back-to-back, Jackson said.
