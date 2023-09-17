BULLHEAD CITY — A rocket launch Thursday out of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California lit up both area skies and the comments sections of social media.
"What is this?" might have been the number one question asked as people posted photos from across parts of Arizona, California and Nevada showing the tailed bright white phenomena against the darkening sky.
Answers in comments sections ranged from "aliens" to "Starlink" to the correct, "a Firefly Alpha rocket launch related to a "responsive space mission" called VICTUS NOX — Latin for "conquer the night."
"I didn't know what it was," said Tammy Alaniz, who took the time to take a shot of it from Laughlin. "It was really cool looking."
Nick Lang of Lake Havasu City posted his photos and said, "Nothing like sitting in your Arizona backyard, watching a rocket launch in California."
According to the Firefly Aerospace website, the flight began with liftoff at 7:28 p.m., ultimately deploying the payload — "a Millennium Space Systems satellite at the target destination in low Earth orbit." Millennium will attempt to fully initialize the space vehicle in less than 48 hours and begin operations for its Space Domain Awareness mission.
"The goal of the program is to demonstrate the United States' capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat," the website says in part.
Views of the launch were also reported from as far as San Diego, Calif. to Tucson, Ariz.
