Suddenlink (Optimum) Center

The Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) Community Center now occupies the grounds of the Mountain View Elementary School in a lease agreement between the city and the Bullhead City School District. The sides are continuing negotiations that would create another lease, the sale or other means of transferring the property from the district to the city.

 File photo

BULLHEAD CITY — Seeking an arrangement that will benefit both parties, the Bullhead City School District board authorized continued negotiations with the City of Bullhead City concerning the site of the former Mountain View school.

The governing board at Thursday night's meeting voted unanimously to direct Superintendent Carolyn Stewart and designated representatives to meet with city officials concerning the "purchase, sale or lease of real property."

