The Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) Community Center now occupies the grounds of the Mountain View Elementary School in a lease agreement between the city and the Bullhead City School District. The sides are continuing negotiations that would create another lease, the sale or other means of transferring the property from the district to the city.
BULLHEAD CITY — Seeking an arrangement that will benefit both parties, the Bullhead City School District board authorized continued negotiations with the City of Bullhead City concerning the site of the former Mountain View school.
The governing board at Thursday night's meeting voted unanimously to direct Superintendent Carolyn Stewart and designated representatives to meet with city officials concerning the "purchase, sale or lease of real property."
But the motion to do that, made by Board Member Barbara Zarzycki following an executive session, included the word "trade," with a suggestion that the district and the city are working on an exchange of the property — currently leased by the city and operated as the Optimum Community Center — in exchange for "improvements" to other BCSD property that could be provided by city staff, such as paving roads or parking lots on school grounds or infrastructure work in the District Employee Neighborhood project on Calle de Mercado near Silver Creek Road.
When Zarzycki began to identify some of those potential improvements, Stewart stopped her.
"Don't give details, please," she said. Because the negotiations still are in progress and no final decisions have been reached and therefore, specific details cannot be part of a motion made in open meeting that simply covered continuing the negotiations. The specifics will be worked out if and when those negotiations turn into an agreement.
In 2012, the BCSD closed the Mountain View Elementary on East Third Street — subsequently changed to Suddenlink Way and currently known as Optimum Way following change in branding for the communications corporation that sponsors the building. Shortly thereafter, the city approached the district and began leasing the building for recreation programs and other purposes. Several nonprofits and agencies have, in turn, leased or been provided space by the city for their operations.
The campus includes a gymnasium, a multipurpose room and a variety of classrooms and meeting rooms. The city's end of the negotiations also was the subject of an executive session at the Sept. 5 meeting of the Bullhead City Council.
There was no discussion of Bullhead City's side of the proposed negotiations at that council meeting and there was no discussion of the school district's side — other than Zarzycki's use of the words "trade" and "improvements."
The district board also approved, with little discussion, an updated COVID-19 response plan that provides direction for students and employees who test positive for the virus.
While no longer classified as a health emergency, COVID is still present in the community and throughout the country. There has been an uptick in cases, both in Arizona and Mohave County, over the last few months. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been more than 64,000 confirmed COVID cases in the state in the last six months with 1,529 in Mohave County. ADHS data indicates 28 COVID-related deaths in the county in that span.
The district's updated back-to-school plan, however, wasn't in response to those increased numbers.
"We're required to continue to post a plan," Stewart said. "We're required by the regulations that go with our (Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund) grants."
The district has received millions of dollars in ESSER grant funding over the last three years.
"Until our federal funding runs out, we must have a plan each year," Stewart said.
The 2023-24 plan differs only slightly from the previous plan that remained in place until the new set of documents were unanimously approved by the board on Thursday.
Stewart said that the updated plan is "simplified from before" and provides "exactly the same protocol for students' return to school as we have for employees' return to work."
It provides guidelines and requirements for return to campus following a positive test. The full approved plans will be available on the district's website, bcsd.crsk12.org.
