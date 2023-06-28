featured Dog sought after bite The Daily News Jun 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — A dog is being sought for standard quarantine procedures after biting a 6-year-old child at a local park.At 3:20 p.m. on Friday, June 23 afternoon, Animal Care and Welfare received a report of a 6-year-old boy being treated for a dog bite at Valley View Medical Center.The mother of the child said an unknown dog bit her son on the face near the Rotary Park skate park at 2315 Balboa Drive.The dog is described as a small/medium black dog. No further details were provided.ACW patrolled the area but have not located the dog as of June 27.Pet owners are reminded dogs must always be on a leash, no longer than six feet when outside of a dog park.Bullhead City has two dog parks; one at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, and at Rotary Park. Both of the dog parks are fully enclosed.Anyone with information may call the non-emergency dispatch number at 928-763-1999, reference report No. 23-19757. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 'Only for a Little While': Local teacher releases first children's picture book Teens get taste of FBI work Bullhead City Fire board quickly approves budget Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
