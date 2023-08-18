BULLHEAD CITY — A group of volunteers for the Bullhead City Animal Care and Wellness shelter has put out information for people who continue to donate pet food to the facility.
The four-legged residents of the shelter aren't going hungry, but the 4 Paws on the River group is simply reaching out to community members who "enjoy giving back to their local establishments."
4 Paws on the River, a Facebook page created and maintained by shelter volunteers, frequently carries posts about animals at the shelter available for adoption, stray animals that have been found and turned to the facility and the needs for supplies to assist operations, such as blankets and towels.
But on Tuesday, the group posted information about food donations, not because there is a shortage but because people already are donating food — but maybe not the right brand used by the shelter.
"Food, medicine and supplies are in the budget for our shelter," said Mackenzie Covert, public information officer for the City of Bullhead City. "Sometimes, our staff can experience difficulty sourcing the specific food we use locally. We food the dogs Purina Dog Chow and stick to one type of dog food to avoid upsetting the animals' stomachs."
Those stomachs require a lot of dog food.
"Currently, we go through a 44-pound bag of dog food every four days," Covert said. And sometimes, shelter staff is forced to go outside the city "to keep supplies stocked."
That's where donations help, but only if they are the right kind of food.
"The shelter accepts food donations and will put donations of Purina Dog Chow, Purina Puppy Chow, Purina Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow and Pate Purr-ferred wet cat food to use at the shelter," Covert said. "Most food donated to the shelter is re-donated to local nonprofit animal groups. There is no danger of the shelter running out of food."
Food donations are just one way community members can make a positive influence on the shelter.
"We have many community members who are passionate about our animals and ask us how they can contribute to the shelter," he said. "The items were are most grateful to receive are blankets, towels, washcloths, hand towels, newspapers, dog toys, cat toys, animal bedding, leashes, collars, bowls and hand soap. Thanks to the generous support of the community, we have been able to rely on donations for the vast majority of our need for these types of items."
And that leaves more funds in the budget to go toward other animal needs. Covert said city officials are hopeful those donations continue once the new, larger shelter is open.
"With the new shelter on the horizon, we're looking forward to building on these beneficial partnerships with our community to best service our animals," he said.
For information on what, when and how to donate to the shelter at 2270 Trane Road — or the new shelter at 2435 Miracle Mile — or volunteer opportunities for the agency, contact Bullhead City Animal Care and Wellness at 928-763-6000.
