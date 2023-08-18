taquito

Taquito, a 2-year-old male German Shepherd mix, is one of many animals available for adoption at the Bullhead City Animal Shelter.

 Courtesy of Bullhead City Animal Shelter

BULLHEAD CITY — A group of volunteers for the Bullhead City Animal Care and Wellness shelter has put out information for people who continue to donate pet food to the facility.

The four-legged residents of the shelter aren't going hungry, but the 4 Paws on the River group is simply reaching out to community members who "enjoy giving back to their local establishments."

