A roadside memorial has been established by friends and family of two Kingman teens who died in a single-vehicle traffic accident in April. The driver, 16-year-old Brady Shuffler, has been indicted on six felony charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, in connection with the high-speed crash.
KINGMAN — A Mohave County grand jury has indicted a Kingman teenager on six felony charges in connection with an automobile accident in April that claimed the lives of two of his classmates at Lee Williams High School.
Brady Shuffler, 16, is being prosecuted as an adult after the grand jury last week handed down indictments on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
Shuffler has been ordered to make his initial appearance at an Aug. 28 arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court.
The charges follow investigation of a high-speed April 13 traffic accident that claimed the lives of Tatum Meins, 17, and Sherene "Siri" Walema, 15. Shuffler sustained serious injuries as did Cannon Cobanovich and Reilly Feil, both 16.
All five teenagers involved in the single vehicle rollover were student athletes attending Lee Williams High School in Kingman.
The indictment charges Shuffler with impairment related counts as testing reportedly detected marijuana in his blood stream. A criminal damage count correlates to power poles destroyed when struck by the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody operated by Shuffler.
A police report released following the indictment indicates that Shuffler's group had been at a popular Stockton Hill Road coffee store with other teenagers who occupied another vehicle. It said that both groups were returning to a home in the Rancho Santa Fe subdivision before the accident occurred.
Teenagers in the other vehicle reportedly told police that they were ahead of the Charger on Louise Avenue before it passed them “real fast.” They told officers they saw the Charger leave the roadway ahead of them.
A report submitted by officer Eric Urquijo said the investigation calculated that Shuffler was speeding at an estimated 100.9 mph in a 40 mph speed zone when he lost control of the Charger as it zoomed through hills and depressions in the roadway before rolling multiple times and coming to rest wheels up on its top.
All four passengers were ejected during the rollover while Shuffler was pinned with his leg trapped by the vehicle. Shuffler was distraught on scene.
“He was screaming in pain and was yelling something to the effect he didn't want to live and just wanted to die,” Urquijo's narrative said.
Police reports state that Shuffler's father told an officer that his son told him he was driving at about 110 mph at the time of the wreck.
Meins was dead at the scene and Walema died at Kingman Regional Medical Center. All three boys were flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment of their various, serious injuries.
Defense attorney Brad Rideout is retained to represent Shuffler.
“These charges are accusations, and my client is maintaining his innocence,” Rideout said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.