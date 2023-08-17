A boat speeds across Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada on April 16. Though an unusually wet year has buoyed the water level in the lake, a longterm solution to drought and chronic overuse of the Colorado River remain elusive.
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Although Southwest is still in a drought, conditions have improved enough for Lake Mead to operate at a Tier 1 shortage rather than a Tier 2 shortage.
The determination was announced by the Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday with the release of the Colorado River Basin August 2023 24-Month Study, which determines the tiers for the coordinated operation of Lake Powell and Lake Mead for 2024.
Based on projections in the 24-Month Study, Lake Powell will operate in a Mid-Elevation Release Tier with a 7.48 million acre-feet release in water year 2024.
Lake Mead will operate in a Level 1 Shortage Condition, an improvement from the Level 2 Shortage Condition announced last year, with required shortages by Arizona and Nevada, coupled with Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan water savings contributions. Mexico’s water delivery will be reduced consistent with Minute 323.
Lake Mead’s release in 2023 is projected to be the lowest in 30 years, approximately one and half million acre-feet lower than an average normal year.
The release reflects ongoing conservation efforts in the Lower Basin states, above-normal inflows in the lower basin below Hoover Dam, and conservation in Mexico.
Investments in system conservation and improved hydrology this year have provided an opportunity to recover some reservoir storage.
At the same time, the Colorado River system continues to face low elevations, with Lake Powell and Lake Mead at a combined storage of 36%.
“The above-average precipitation this year was a welcome relief, and coupled with our hard work for system conservation, we have the time to focus on the long-term sustainability solutions needed in the Colorado River Basin,' Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said. "However, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the United States and the two largest storage units in the Colorado River system, remain at historically low levels.”
Reclamation is simultaneously developing both near- and long-term guidelines for Lake Powell and Lake Mead operations.
A supplemental Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement currently in progress focuses on near-term actions, which would be applicable from 2024 through 2026 based on potential changes to limited sections of the 2007 Interim Guidelines.
An updated draft SEIS will published for public review and comment with the consensus-based proposal as an action alternative later this year.
In addition to several agreements that have already been finalized, a consensus-based proposal agreed upon by the three Lower Basin states earlier this year commits to measures to conserve at least 3 million-acre-feet of system water through the end of 2026, when the current operating guidelines are set to expire.
The long-term guidelines, informally referred to as Post 2026 Operations, will revisit the 2007 Interim Guidelines in full, as well as other operating agreements that expire in 2026, including Drought Contingency Plans and Minute 323. In June, Reclamation initiated the formal process to develop the long-term operating guidelines.
"As we experience a warmer, drier west due to a prolonged drought, accelerated by climate change, Reclamation is committed to leading inclusive and transparent efforts to develop the next-generation framework for managing the river system,” Touton said.
Until the updated near-term guidelines are finalized once the supplemental SEIS is complete, Reclamation will continue to implement the plans developed over the past two decades that lay out detailed operational rules for these critical Colorado River reservoirs through 2026:
Under a Tier 1 shortage, Colorado River water reductions in the lower states are as follows:
• Arizona: 512,000 acre-feet, which is approximately 18% of the state’s annual apportionment.
• Nevada: 21,000 acre-feet, which is 7% of the state’s annual apportionment.
• Mexico: 80,000 acre-feet, which is approximately 5% of the country’s annual allotment.
Lower Basin projections for Lake Mead include updated water orders to reflect additional conservation efforts and new completed system conservation agreements under the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program.
