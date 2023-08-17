US-NEWS-COLORADO-RIVER-RESTRICTIONS-EASED-THANKS-1-DP.jpg

A boat speeds across Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada on April 16. Though an unusually wet year has buoyed the water level in the lake, a longterm solution to drought and chronic overuse of the Colorado River remain elusive.

 RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Although Southwest is still in a drought, conditions have improved enough for Lake Mead to operate at a Tier 1 shortage rather than a Tier 2 shortage.

The determination was announced by the Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday with the release of the Colorado River Basin August 2023 24-Month Study, which determines the tiers for the coordinated operation of Lake Powell and Lake Mead for 2024.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.