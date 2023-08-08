Chief Deputy Recorder Lydia Durst, who has worked in the Mohave County Recorder's Office since 2018, was appointed Monday to be interim recorder effective Sept. 9 following the retirement of Recorder Kristi Blair.
KINGMAN — Lydia Durst, Mohave County chief deputy recorder, was narrowly appointed to fill the vacancy created by the impending retirement of Recorder Kristi Blair.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to appoint Durst to the role of interim recorder, effective Sept. 9. The unexpired term runs through the end of 2024 with the elected recorder, to be chosen November 2024, taking office in January 2025.
Durst is among candidates who have filed to run for recorder in the 2024 election cycle.
That, apparently, was a point of contention that led to two others being nominated by Supervisor Ron Gould. But both his first nominee, George Schnittgrund, and his second, Courtneigh Schritter-Proudfoot, fell one vote shy of the necessary three for the majority appointment.
Supervisor Hildy Angius then nominated Durst, who has been with the recorder's office since 2018 and has been chief deputy recorder since 2020. The 3-2 vote, confirmed by Board Clerk Ginny Anderson, gave her the appointment.
There was no discussion before any of the three votes.
And as an afterthought, Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter asked Blair is she wanted "to give comments on this" for the official record.
Blair read a prepared statement that was an endorsement of Durst — although it didn't directly name her — as the "one candidate with experience and qualifications" to oversee the county voter registration and early voting systems. Blair noted that supervisors typically try to avoid appointing a candidate who is seeking election but that in this case, with the elevated importance of smooth-running voter registration and elections management, experience should been a higher concern than appointment-created incumbency.
"I think voters want someone experienced with a proven record going into a presidential election year," Blair, recorder since 2010, said. "This is not the time for a placeholder."
Durst already holds designation as a certified elections registration administrator, the highest professional achievement for election officials and election vendors in the United States.
None of the other three who expressed interest in the position — Schnittgrund, Schritter-Proudfoot or Scotty McClure — have earned the CERA designation, although Schritter-Proudfoot did previously work in the recorder's office and was chief deputy record in 2018-19 and have election and handwriting analysis certifications.
In addition to maintaining voter registration and early ballot records, the recorder's office also is responsible for officially logging transactions such as real estate, personal property, mortgages, tax liens, official appointments of office and many other documents at the county level.
