BULLHEAD CITY — Getting a shot of caffeine Tuesday also helped improve mental health.
Dutch Bros Coffee locations in Bullhead City and Kingman donated $1 from every drink sold to Mohave Mental Health Clinic.
Mohave Mental Health Clinic works to improve the mental health of individuals, families and communities in Mohave County. Founded in 1968 as a private, not-for-profit corporation, the agency operates outpatient clinics in Kingman, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City, with two group homes and a Level 1 subacute facility in Kingman.
"Dutch Bros is passionate about supporting the communities it serves and one way that is done is through local giveback days," said Olivia Ortiz, Dutch Bros Coffee public relations manager. "One dollar from every drink sold today will go towards the Mohave Mental Health Clinic to support the organization's mission of improving mental health for individuals and families in Mohave County."
Each local operator can select an organization they would like to support for a giveback day. The local coffee shop has previously fundraised for Bullhead Food Bank and in June, between $1 for every drink sold combined with additional donations from customers, community members and vendors, raised over $3,250 for Humane Society of Mohave County.
Dutch Bros Coffee's more than 750 locations in 14 states donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees.
