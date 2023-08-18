BULLHEAD CITY — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a federal lawsuit against Walmart, Inc., on behalf of a former Bullhead City employee who claims she was fired more than five years ago in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The lawsuit, filed June 28 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona in Phoenix, alleges that Walmart fired Stevey Wiman, who was employed as a cashier at the Bullhead City store, for absences related to epilepsy. Wiman had disclosed her condition to local Walmart management at the time of her hiring, in August of 2017.
"We are at the beginning of the case," said Mary Jo O'Neill, regional attorney for the EEOC's Phoenix district office. "We are awaiting Walmart's answer."
The EEOC has requested a jury trial; no date has been set.
While the lawsuit was filed specifically on Wiman's behalf, it could have ramifications across the country. Walmart is the largest private employer worldwide with more than 2 million employees, including about 1.6 million in the United States.
It asks for a permanent injunction "enjoining Walmart, its officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys and all persons in active concert or participation with it, from discriminating against qualified individuals with disabilities by failing to reasonably accommodate qualified individuals with disabilities and/or by discharging qualified individuals with disabilities because of their disabilities."
It also asks that Walmart be ordered to "carry out policies, practices and programs which provide equal employment opportunities for qualified individuals with disabilities and which eradicate the effects of its past and present unlawful employment practices."
The suit also seeks "appropriate backpay ... in amounts to be determined at trial" and asks that Walmart pay "punitive damages for its malicious and reckless conduct ... in amounts to be determined at trials."
Walmart has yet to comment on the suit.
Wiman was employed as a cashier at the Bullhead City Walmart store from Aug. 15, 2017, until she was fired Dec. 1, 2017, "due to an excessive number of absences," according to the complaint. She contacted the EEOC, which conducted an investigation and sent a letter of determination to Walmart on Feb. 20, 2020, finding "reasonable cause to believe the ADA was violated and inviting Walmart to join with the commission in informal methods of conciliation to endeavor to eliminate the unlawful employment practices and provide appropriate relief."
The commission could not secure a conciliation agreement from Walmart and, on July 29, 2021, issued the company a notice of that failure.
According to the lawsuit, Wiman complied with Walmart's requirement to complete a form to request an ADA accommodation. In that request, Wiman, who suffers from occasional seizures despite taking medication, asked to be allowed to wear a helmet at work, to receive extra breaks as needed for her seizures, to be excused from shift absences as needed for her seizures and to have her therapy dog accompany her at work. Walmart allegedly allowed Wiman to wear a helmet while at work but in November of 2017 asked her to wear a bicycle helmet — which the company provided — instead of her own personal motorcycle helmet.
Also that month, Wiman withdrew her request for having her service dog at work.
On the ADA accommodation form, Wiman's doctor estimated "she would need time off from work due to her epilepsy between two and five times per month." That form was submitted to Walmart on Nov. 13, 2017.
During her four-month tenure, the suit alleges, "Ms. Wiman was unable to work her full shift less than twice per month due to seizures, consistent with what her doctor predicted."
Wiman said she was notified in October, however, that absences caused by seizures would "no longer be excused under the company's attendance policy."
And the suit alleges that supervisors told Wiman she would no longer be allowed additional breaks or absences for seizures because "if we treat you this way, we have to treat everyone this way."
No other alternative accommodations were ever discussed with Wiman, according to the suit. On Dec. 1, she was told by assistant store managers that she was being fired for excessive absences.
"Walmart discharged Ms. Wiman because of her disability, epilepsy and/or because of the need to make reasonable accommodations for her disability," the suit alleges.
