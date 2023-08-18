0817.walmart logo

BULLHEAD CITY — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a federal lawsuit against Walmart, Inc., on behalf of a former Bullhead City employee who claims she was fired more than five years ago in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit, filed June 28 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona in Phoenix, alleges that Walmart fired Stevey Wiman, who was employed as a cashier at the Bullhead City store, for absences related to epilepsy. Wiman had disclosed her condition to local Walmart management at the time of her hiring, in August of 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.