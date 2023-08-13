From left, Elaine Rubschlager, Antje Bernhardt and Victoria Hoag attended an afternoon tea Saturday and hat parade hosted by Elks Auxiliary No. 2408. The annual fundraiser supports Bullhead City Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks community programs such as Safe House, student scholarships and Clothe-A-Child.
From left, Elaine Rubschlager, Antje Bernhardt and Victoria Hoag attended an afternoon tea Saturday and hat parade hosted by Elks Auxiliary No. 2408. The annual fundraiser supports Bullhead City Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks community programs such as Safe House, student scholarships and Clothe-A-Child.
DK McDonald/The Daily News
Saturday's afternoon tea and hat parade hosted by Elks Auxiliary No. 2408 offered scones, tea sandwiches, fresh fruit, cakes and other delicate finger foods while supporting Elks programs.
DK McDonald/The Daily News
Saturday's afternoon tea and hat parade hosted by Elks Auxiliary No. 2408 offered fine tea, scones, tea sandwiches, fresh fruit, cakes and more in support of Elks community programs.
BULLHEAD CITY — Elks Auxiliary No. 2408 hosted an afternoon of socializing, delicious food and fine tea.
"I came out to support the Elks and I love all things English," said Bobbi Morrill. "I brought my 108-year-old aunt's English porcelain tea cup. This gives me the opportunity to use it."
Saturday's fundraiser offered attendees the opportunity to indulge in scones, tea sandwiches, fresh fruit, cakes and other delicate finger foods while supporting Elks programs.
"It's now an annual event," said Kathleen Clemens, event co-chair. "Everyone enjoyed it so well, we've continued every August."
As with all Elk's fundraisers, the money from the annual event goes back to the community through Elks Club support of Safe House, student scholarships, Clothe-A-Child and more.
The event is a more relaxed blend of an afternoon and high tea, but attendees were still encouraged to wear a pretty hat and participate in a hat parade, which offered prizes for the best hat and the most original.
Phyllis Andrews said she's attended at least three of the most recent annual teas and also belongs to an eight-member tea group that meets once a month.
"I enjoy it very much," she said. "The food and the people, and my favorite part is the hat parade."
The event also offered raffles for gift baskets and a hand-made quilt, run efficiently by co-chairs Mary O'Keefe and Judy Ave.
"I like to support the Elks. They do wonderful things in the community," said attendee Susie Hatinger.
"We used to have a high tea, but everyone prefers it to be a little less formal," said Kathryn Coronelison, auxiliary president. "It's a wonderful reason to get together and have a good time."
The Auxiliary is looking for members, Coronelison said. Anyone interested is encouraged to call her at 928-542-1960 for more information.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, a national fraternal organization, was founded in 1868 and was founded to "promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity." To be accepted as a member, one must be an American citizen, believe in God, be of good moral character and be at least 21 years old.
Additionally, every lodge observes June 14 as Flag Day, a tradition which the Elks began in 1907, which was later adopted by Congress as an official observance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.