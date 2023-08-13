BULLHEAD CITY — Elks Auxiliary No. 2408 hosted an afternoon of socializing, delicious food and fine tea.

Morrill teacup.jpg

Bobbi Morrill brought her 108-year-old aunt's English porcelain tea cup to Saturday's Elk's Auxiliary annual Soci-A-Tea fundraiser.

"I came out to support the Elks and I love all things English," said Bobbi Morrill. "I brought my 108-year-old aunt's English porcelain tea cup. This gives me the opportunity to use it."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.