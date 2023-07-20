Blood drive

Blood drives are scheduled throughout the Tri-state in July.

 Stock photo

BULLHEAD CITY — Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services provider, announced an emergency blood shortage, urging all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation this July to prevent treatment delays for patients who need lifesaving transfusions.  

Exacerbated by the Fourth of July holiday week, the ongoing seasonal drop in blood donations since May has sharply reduced the available blood supply for patients by more than 25%, resulting in a less than three-day supply of most blood types. 

