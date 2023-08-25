BULLHEAD CITY — Emergency preparedness isn't an exact science.
That's because there is no way to know for certain when, where and how an emergency will present itself.
"The reality of the fact is, it's not a matter of if, it's when," said Sgt. Sean Watson, of the Bullhead City Police Department, during an emergency preparedness presentation Thursday morning at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library.
Watson, who serves as assistant to Bullhead City Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. Andrew Sevillano, was joined by Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins in making the presentation to more than a dozen local residents as part of the library's ongoing community awareness series.
The information, including a number of handouts from the police department and other emergency services agencies, was designed to improve community awareness, involvement and effectiveness in handling emergency situations that could involve an active shooter situation, storm damage from high winds and flooding, a hazardous materials spill, earthquake, wildfire, mass casualty accidents or a failure of Davis Dam.
"Those are things that we have to prepare for," said Watson. And it's not just the police department that is involved in the planning and execution of those plans.
"It's not just law enforcement, not just fire, not just EMS," he said. "It's everybody. It takes the entire community to get involved."
"We're here to help you help us," Duggins said, noting that the "partnership with the community is invaluable."
Area agencies spent part of last week making preparations for an emergency that fortunately didn't materialize as the area was spared the brunt of damage done by Tropical Storm Hilary. That preparation, though, did not go to waste; it served as a real-life exercise to implement planning that previously had been developed for such an emergency. That planning was refined following the area's last major emergency — a severe storm over Labor Day weekend last year that caused widespread power outages throughout the area.
"We didn't have to employ a lot of those things we had plans for," Watson said. "But we still had to plan for it."
Regardless of the amount of planning done by emergency officials, there were — and always will be — areas for improvement. The goal, then, is to "help reduce vulnerability to hazards and cope with disasters," Watson said. "The reality is, when you take it off paper ... and add the human element, there are variables that I can't account for."
There are four components to emergency preparedness — mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery — with each presenting its own set of challenges, its own finite resources and its own need for community involvement.
Mitigation is reducing the risk of a disaster. It involves identifying known threats and hazards and understanding the risk presented by each and how to minimize, if not completely eliminate, that risk.
Preparedness involves planning, training and having an inventory of resources and capabilities.
Response involves implementation of the planning, operations and logistics in the most effective manner; having an incident command hierarchy to both contact and direct responding agencies, putting the manpower, equipment and other resources in areas where they can be best utilized.
Recovery is just that — helping a community return to some sense of normalcy.
"You want to try to restore life to as close to normal as we can get," Watson said.
From a personal standpoint, he said, residents can perform emergency preparation in their own homes, with the resources and plans to withstand some occasional emergency situations. He recommended residents keep additional drinking water in their homes in case of an extended water outage — caused either by a failure of the local system or a widespread emergency. Likewise with power outages with batteries and flashlights readily available. Having three days or more of non-perishable foods — pet food, too, for those with household animals — was also recommended as well as a first aid kit that included more than just gauze, Band-Aids and antiseptic ointment. Having additional prescription medication available was another form of preparation he and Duggins said community members could implement.
And because of that imperfect science and the unpredictable human element, Watson said residents should be flexible. That mirrors what the emergency professionals have to do.
"We're always going to find things that we can do better," Watson said, calling the review process following an emergency an important part of being ready for the next one, "so that next time, we don't make those same mistakes."
Additional information on emergency preparedness is available from local, county, state and federal agencies. The State of Arizona's official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazard information is ein.az.gov. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also maintains a readiness website, www.ready.gov.
