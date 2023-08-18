KINGMAN — It was back to school Monday for students at Mohave Community College, and the college reports students numbers are up.
Enrollment for the current semester increased by roughly 6% with approximately 4,000 students taking classes across all campuses, as well as online and live remote via Zoom.
Students are also still signing up for shorter-term fall semester classes, which begin in September and October.
Many students and returning to continue their higher education journey; plenty more are new students are taking the first step to earn their degree and/or certificate.
Students returning to class Monday were excited for the fall semester and all the College events, leadership opportunities and other activities.
Bullhead City Campus student Jennifer Schaefle is working toward her Liberal Arts degree and is looking forward to her classes and student life activities.
“I’m eager to get started on all the fun events we have planned for the year with the Student Activities Council and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and I look forward to making new connections with students and faculty,” Schaefle said.
Chance Reisinger, a new student on the Kingman campus, is currently on the Arizona General Education Curriculum pathway with an emphasis in Science.
This academic path allows students to save thousands of dollars in tuition by completing college freshman and sophomore course requirements at MCC, which they can transfer to a university in Arizona to complete a bachelor’s degree.
“I'm looking forward to all of the opportunities to meet new people and make new friends this semester. I have yet to meet all of my professors for the semester, but all of the ones I have met so far are fun, considerate and easy to connect with,” Reisinger said.
Reisinger decided to attend MCC because the low tuition, student events, clubs and student success resources.
“Between classes, on campus opportunities and the wonderfully thought out events, I know there will be plenty of opportunities to meet all of the amazing staff and students at MCC,” he said.
The college just paying attention to current students, but future students as well.
MCC, in partnership with Western Arizona Vocational Education Career Technical Education District and several local high school districts, have launched a new project to help more students get on pathways to careers, with a focus on students who may not realize the importance of post-secondary education and skills training.
Under the partnership agreement, MCC and WAVE CTED will provide career coaches/counselors to work with high school students in the Colorado River Union High School District, Kingman Unified School District, and Lake Havasu Unified School District.
“The Colorado River Union High School District appreciates this partnership with MCC and WAVE CTED. The career coach counselor is an added support that allows us one more opportunity to continue offering something that the charter schools fail to offer — achievement for all, regardless of race, creed or economic background," CRUHSD Superintendent Dr. Tim Richard said.
The four career coaches/counselors will work closely with students to identify careers of interest and offer assistance identifying college degrees, certificates and credentials needed to attain the skills and knowledge to reach their career goal.
“This is a great project WAVE/CTED approached the College about and we couldn’t be happier to be a partner,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein. “MCC is a vital first step on the path to just about every type of career from medical to mechanical, computers to culinary, and so many more that the Career Coaches will be able to help students identify and attain.”
He also noted, more than 50% of students do not yet realize the importance of career and skills training after high school even though 70% of all careers will require some college by the year 2027, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
“At MCC we offer the traditional knowledge-based college education and many healthcare and workforce courses tailored to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for careers in many different industries,” Klippenstein said.
WAVE/CTED is spearheading the Career Coach/Counselor project to provide the districts with additional assistance to help increase student access to post-secondary education and training.
"There are so many opportunities available for our students within our local area. These new positions on campus were designed to support students with a focus on futures, careers and pathways to help students learn about all of those opportunities that exist and the resources that are available to help them succeed in the workforce and in life. Students can start taking classes or enrolling in training programs as early as high school and can continue to learn and earn locally after they graduate," said Amy West, Director of WAVE CTED.
Parents who want their high school students to meet with one of the career coaches/counselors should contact their local high school.
For more information about MCC, visit Mohave.edu. Degree information can be found at www.Mohave.edu/Degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.