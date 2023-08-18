MCC enrollment up

English professor Trever Holland welcomes his students to his English 101 class at Mohave Community College. Classes began Monday, with the college reporting an enrollment increase of 6%.

 Contributed

KINGMAN — It was back to school Monday for students at Mohave Community College, and the college reports students numbers are up.

Enrollment for the current semester increased by roughly 6% with approximately 4,000 students taking classes across all campuses, as well as online and live remote via Zoom.

